Exclusive ‘Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time’ Trailer Celebrates Midnight Madness Icons

What makes a great cult movie? The subject has been debated by film fans for ages. What even qualifies as a cult classic, especially when so many of them go on to become bonafide classics with time? Well, the folks at Quiver Distribution have a trio of documentaries coming out that promise to dive deep into the world of great cult films, with commentary and anecdotes from the great filmmakers and performers who made them, and we’ve got an exclusive trailer debut for the first installment Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Volume 1 – Midnight Madness.

All three docs are directed by Danny Wolf, and the first Volume hones in on the Midnight Madness greats from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to The Big Lebowski, hosted by Joe Dante, John Waters, Ileana Douglas and Kevin Pollak, and featuring interviews with the likes of Jeff Bridges, Pam Grier, Jeff Goldblum, and Rob Reiner. Midnight Madness arrives on Digital and On Demand April 21, followed by Volume 2: Horror and SciFi on May 19 and Volume 3: Comedy and Camp on June 23. Check out our exclusive trailer debut below, followed by a full breakdown of all three films.

VOLUME 1: MIDNIGHT MADNESS ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL: April 21, 2020

HOSTS: Joe Dante, John Waters, Ileana Douglas and Kevin Pollak

CAST: Jeff Bridges, Pam Grier, Rob Reiner, Barry Bostwick, Michael McKean, John Turturro, Gary Busey, Jeff Goldblum, Fran Drescher, Penelope Spheeris and Peter Bogdanovich

SYNOPSIS: From “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to “The Big Lebowski” and everything in between, this fascinating deep-dive documentary begins its celebration of the greatest cult movies of all-time discussing the birth of the midnight movie.

RUN TIME: 105 minutes

VOLUME 2: HORROR AND SCIFI

ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL: May 19, 2020

HOSTS: Joe Dante, John Waters, Ileana Douglas and Kevin Pollak

CAST: Jeff Goldblum, Sean Young, Joe Morton, Malcolm McDowell, Bruce Campbell, Roger Corman, John Sayles, Mary Woronov, Ed Neal and Rob Zombie

SYNOPSIS: The greatest cult horror and science fiction films of all-time are studied in vivid detail in the second volume of Time Warp. Includes groundbreaking classics like “Night of the Living Dead,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and sci-fi gems such as “Blade Runner,” and “A Clockwork Orange.”

RUN TIME: 83 minutes