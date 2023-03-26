Released in 1994, Timecop was one of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme’s better efforts in the 1990s. However, many may not know that the film was based on an original Dark Horse comic book story published in the pages of the Dark Horse Comics anthology series in 1992. The original Timecop story was split into three parts of the first three issues of Dark Horse Comics. While the basic setup, premise, and various time travel concepts were translated from the comic into the 1994 film, the overall storyline was much different from the final product. Rather than an inter-chronal conspiracy involving a rogue politician attempting to prop up his political career, the comic involves the protagonist and the eponymous "timecop" Max Walker unintentionally aiding the movement to end apartheid in South Africa.

How Are the Original 'Timecop' Comics Different Than the Movie?

Both the Timecop comic book and film adaptation focus on Time Enforcement Commission Agent (Max Walker). The Time Enforcement Commission is a group meant to bring law enforcement to the timestream and prevent time travelers from interrupting the proper flow of time. Somehow, they are able to track timeline "ripples" from their high-tech equipment. One scene borrowed straight from the comic that translated into the film is the actual time travel jump, using a high-tech flight pod to send time agents hurtling into the past. Also, much like the original film, Walker is haunted by the loss of his late wife.

The film and comic differ in that the previous time conflict in the original comic book is set in a remote mining village in South Africa where the African miners are horrendously neglected and abused by their white proprietors. This subplot is not present in the film. A criminal from the future, John Adam Packer, is looking to steal a giant diamond located in the mine. Walker appears in the mine to apprehend Packer and bring him to justice. Packer activates a high-tech hunter/killer robot he brought from the future to fight off Walker. Walker gets the better of the fight and crushes the robot under rubble. He subdues Packer, and hands off the giant diamond Packer coveted to one of the black miners who saved Walker during the fight, Joseph M'Boto.

In the original film, the future era in the comic is 2007 whereas it's 2004 in the original film. The brief glimpse of the future era in the comic is far more dystopic and bleaker than that presented in the film. Unfortunately, while Walker successfully apprehended Packer, he didn't fully destroy the hunter/killer robot, and it's still wreaking havoc on the TEC's time alarms. This time, Walker has to return to the past of South Africa in 1933 to finish the job.

Walker makes another jump to the past, where the hunter/killer robot is terrorizing a nearby village, which is also home to Joseph M'Boto, whom Walker encountered in Part 1. While the other villagers want to execute Walker and believe he is another "murdering white bastard," M'Boto convinces the villagers to stand down. He then requests Walker's help in defeating the robot. Eventually, thanks to help from the giant diamond, Walker can put a stop to the hunter/killer robot, and successfully destroys it for good after making it explode. M'Boto remains in possession of the diamonds, and Walker once again returns to the present. After Walker returns to his present timeline in 2007, a newspaper indicates that in 2007, M'Boto died at 92 years old. Not only that, he put the diamonds Walker left with him to good use, using them to lead an anti-racial separatism movement to end apartheid in South Africa in the 1950s. In 2007, the aforementioned newspaper article describes it as "the Switzerland of the Southern Hemisphere," while Walker ponders that "Maybe some good came out of all this."

What Happens in the 'Timecop' Movie?

For the later film adaptation, the background plot involving 1930s South Africa, the diamond mine, the hunter/killer robot, and Joseph M'Boto was completely jettisoned from the film. Instead, the movie focuses more on Max Walker who becomes a TEC agent after the murder of his wife in 1994. He later stumbles into a conspiracy involving the corrupt Senator Aaron McComb (Ron Silver) who enacts heists across time to fund his political campaign for president. Walker eventually realizes McComb's plot was also tied to the murder of his wife 10 years earlier. Upon learning his wife was pregnant with his child when she died, Walker endeavors to save her when traveling to the past.

Some changes were needed to make the plot more palatable as a sci-fi action popcorn movie and a star vehicle for Van Damme. The original comic, even with all three parts, is very short and does not have a lot going on. There is no central villain or antagonist. Walker takes down the time-traveling criminal quickly and returns to the present, then he has to go back in time to stop the berserker robot that Packer brought to the past. It's a fairly simple story.

The movie fleshes out more of Walker's backstory, the TEC, its founders, and criminals traveling back in time to steal money. But while the comic's conceptualization of time travel is largely left intact for the film, it still operates on somewhat shaky ground. Walker's effect on time travel produces a net positive by helping M'Boto operate on a similar level to a gag that was used in the original Back to the Future. Chuck Berry hears Marty McFly playing "Johnny B. Goode" at the school dance, inspiring Berry to create rock and roll music. However, unlike The Bootstrap Paradox presented by Back to the Future, Walker's actions in 1933 altered known history. M'Boto receiving the diamond helped end apartheid decades earlier than how it occurred in actual history, with the apartheid not ending in real life until the early 1990s.

The miners in the comic are not given much actual material. They do not appear to have much agency, outside M'Boto, and Walker is the narrative viewpoint character of the comic. Walker's benevolence toward M'Boto is repaid in kind. M'Boto helps save Walker in the mines, and Walker offers him a sizable precious diamond in return. Later, M'Boto saves Walker's life when his fellow villagers want to execute Walker, and then, Walker defeats the killer robot. Years later, M'Boto puts his wealth to good use as a civil rights leader in South Africa. While Walker's actions altered the course of history, they ultimately had positive effects. The moral is that simple acts of kindness can have long-spanning effects for all time.

The Timecop movie is a straight-up sci-fi action film and doesn’t utilize such subject matter. But it is interesting to see how the story originated and evolved into the final product that it did. The jettison of the apartheid subplot was probably for the best since it would have potentially depicted Walker as a type of white savior who helped alter history to end apartheid in South Africa. In later years, Back to the Future would also receive criticism for the gag involving Marty McFly inspiring Chuck Berry with "Johnny B. Goode." However, Timecop was eerily a bit more prescient in other ways, as Senator Aaron McComb attempts to use his wealth to buy his way into the White House. He bemoans in the film at one point, "The country’s going down the drain because of the special interests. We need someone in the White House who's so rich, he doesn’t have to listen to anybody." Keep in mind, this movie came out in 1994.

Timecop is no masterpiece, but it is a fun sci-fi action thriller with good production values and visual effects that have held up fairly well almost 30 years later. Although the comic is by no means an all-time Top 10 must-read, it’s interesting to see where certain media adaptations began and how they evolved. Over the years, Timecop did later inspire a short-lived ABC television series, along with a direct-to-video sequel in 2003, Timecop: The Berlin Decision. In 2013, there was talk of Universal Pictures rebooting the film, but it never materialized. As it stands the franchise certainly peaked with the 1994 film.