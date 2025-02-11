1994’s Timecop was the first true worldwide blockbuster for martial-arts action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Under the direction of Peter Hyams (Outland, 2010: The Year We Make Contact), the Muscles from Brussels found a role in the Dark Horse Comics film adaptation that allowed him to show dramatic range while throwing fancy high kicks and splits. Rather than capitalize on its success with an immediate sequel, Universal Pictures went the straight-to-video route without its star in 2003’s Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision.

Following the release of Timecop, director Hyams had no interest in a direct follow-up. There was simply no further story for Van Damme’s Time Enforcement Commission Agent Max Walker, who reversed the murder of his wife (Mia Sara) at the hands of greedy Senator McComb (Ron Silver). After an ill-fated run as a television series for ABC in 1997, the Steve Boyum-helmed sequel with Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story) replacing Van Damme as the TEC hero tries and fails at expanding the original film’s dark themes surrounding the repercussions of time travel.

What Is 'Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision' About?

Image via Universal

Written by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious), Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision takes place in the future of 2025, two decades after Agent Walker changed his history. Without directly acknowledging the events of the 1994 film, a new organization called the Society for Historical Authenticity (SHA) enacts a law prohibiting TEC agents from changing the past. Such a law sets the stage for Brandon Miller (Thomas Ian Griffith), a historian and high-ranked member of the SHA who wants to fix history’s mistakes with a plot to use time travel to assassinate Adolf Hitler during World War II. Only one man stands in his way: TEC Agent Ryan Chang (Lee).

Though Agent Chang prevents Miller from succeeding, his society sympathizers are following in his footsteps by targeting other historical figures such as Andrew Carnegie. When Miller gets out of prison due to an ill-fated TEC agent’s failure to capture one of the sympathizers, the manic historian seeks revenge by going after every agent’s family to erase them from existence. With Chang as the only living TEC agent left, he will have to track Miller down in time while course-correcting the damage he leaves in various periods.

The entertainment value of the original Timecop comes down to two elements: Van Damme as a charismatic action star and Silver’s compelling performance as McComb. The Muscles from Brussels was able to overcome his acting limitations, with Hyams emphasizing his humanity and charm. Similarly, Silver’s power-hungry senator was a breathing real-world omen for politics in the future. Unfortunately for The Berlin Decision, Lee lacks the Van Damme charisma and Griffith comes off as a rip-off of his signature role as Terry Silver from Cobra Kai.

‘Timecop 2’ Suffers From Its Straight-To-Video Budget