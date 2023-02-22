Particular sitcoms from the 1980s still maintain a devoted fan base and are just as popular today as they were forty years ago. The blend of relatable storylines and humor and the fact that they deliver a nostalgic look back drive these shows to be as accessible to new generations of viewers as the older ones.

Whether it is the sarcastic quips of The Golden Girls or the welcoming sentiment of Cheers, these shows symbolize a simpler time, with classic themes of friendship, family, and personal growth always at the core.

10 ‘The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

In The Golden Girls TV series, four older single women (three widows and one divorcee) share a house in Miami. The show features saucy Dorothy (Bea Arthur), spacey Rose (Betty White), sex-obsessed Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty), Dorothy's mom who, despite all their arguments, still love each other like family.

The Golden Girls has a timeless quality, with engaging and humorous stories about friendship, aging, and life in general. The chemistry and comedic timing of the four extraordinary lead actresses, the show's tenacious writing, and catchy one-liners have made it a pop-culture phenomenon that continues to be applicable and appreciated even today.

9 ‘A Different World’ (1987-1993)

The TV series A Different World follows Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) as she attended her parents' alma mater, Hillman College. The series is a spin-off of The Cosby Show and was one of the first American television shows to discuss the HIV crisis.

Audiences today still love A Different World because it deals with relevant topics such as race, gender, class, and identity. The characters are charismatic and face real-world issues. A Different World never hesitated to address major social issues and problems while blending humor and drama effortlessly.

8 ‘Night Court’ (1984-1992)

The TV series Night Court centers around a bizarre court staff and cases and highlights the priceless and hilarious legal procedures of Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Anderson). The show focused specifically on the night shift of a New York court and has recently spun a reboot of the show starring Melissa Rauch as the daughter of Judge Stone.

Between the unique location, quirky characters, and comedy Night Court has endured as a fan favorite for years. The show's mixture of wit, including its slapstick and humorous one-liners, enabled it to stand out from other sitcoms of the time.

7 'ALF' (1986-1990)

In the TV series ALF, the title character is ALF (Paul Fusco), an acronym for "Alien Life Form," and crash-lands in the garage of the Tanner family. ALF and the Tanner family try to keep ALF hidden from neighbors and away from the occasional cat snack.

ALF's quick wit, sarcasm, and puckish personality made him a charming and memorable character that has resonated with audiences over the years. The show's spirit, including its pop culture references and satirical commentary on suburban life, helped it appeal to kids and adults, securing its place as a classic television show.

6 ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ (1978-1982)

WKRP in Cincinnati highlights the staff of a struggling fictional radio station in Cincinnati, Ohio. The staff featured eccentric characters like the awkward station manager Arthur Carlson (Gordon Jump), the slick sales manager Herb Tarlek (Frank Bonner), and the oblivious news director Les Nessman (Richard Sanders).

WKRP still has dedicated and loyal fans today due to its satire and clever writing; its characters and storylines are well-developed, empathetic, and engaging. The show did an incredible job echoing the social climate of the early '80s and truly humanized its absurd characters, for which the series won a Humanitas Award in 1981.

5 ‘Full House' (1987-1995)

When sports anchor Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) wife dies, he enlists his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos), a musician, and his best friend since childhood, Joey (Dave Coulier), a stand-up comedian, to help raise his three young daughters in the TV series Full House. The show's success led to a reboot in 2016 named Fuller House.

Full House has resonated with fans for years due to its depiction of a close-knit family with timeless ideas and family-friendly humor. The show's simple, lighthearted tone and wholesome values provide a comforting escape from the complexities of modern life.

4 ‘Designing Women’ (1986-1993)

The TV series Designing Women describes the story of Julia Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter), an outspoken interior designer in Atlanta. She works with her younger sister, Suzanne (Delta Burke), Charlene Frazier (Jean Smart), and Mary Jo Shively (Annie Potts). Working with the women is Anthony Bouvier (Meshach Taylor), an ex-convict hired as the company's deliveryman.

The appeal of Designing Women has prevailed because of its sharp wit and satire, which tackled social and political issues with savvy and intelligence. The show's strong female lead characters, who were unapologetically feminist, independent, and intelligent, were ahead of their time. The show's writing was sharp and talented, attacking topics such as gender equality, civil rights, and cultural stereotypes, making it thought-provoking and as well as entertaining to watch now and then.

3 ‘The Greatest American Hero’ (1981-1983)

Ralph Hinkley (William Katt) is a substitute teacher for a high school student in the TV show The Greatest American Hero. During a school field trip, Ralph encounters aliens who give him a suit that grants him superhuman abilities. Ralph must use the suit to battle crime and oppression in the world.

The Greatest American Hero is still popular today due to its quirky and lighthearted riff on the superhero genre. The show's mix of action, adventure, and comedy and its catchy theme song has made it a fan favorite for decades. Even forty years later, the show still makes audiences laugh.

2 ‘The Facts of Life' (1979-1988)

One of the longest-running sitcoms of the '80s, The Facts of Life, features a group of girls who live at a boarding school and experience the delights and difficulties of growing up. They are coached along the way by the housemother, then school dietitian Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae).

The lasting popularity of The Facts of Life is hard to ignore. The show's focus on friendship, self-discovery, and coming of age hits a strong cord with audiences, making it a timeless classic. The show regularly combined humor, heart, and valuable life lessons, with a fantastic cast to easily secure a place in viewers' hearts.

1 ‘Cheers’ (1982-1993)

The regulars of a Boston tavern share their experiences and lives with each other while drinking or working at the bar — where everybody knows your name in the TV show Cheers. During its airing, Cheers became one of the most popular TV series in history and obtained critical acclaim for nearly its entire run.

Cheers' characterization of a tight-knit group of friends and the sense of community and camaraderie has endeared it to audiences for decades. The show's lead characters, including Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), are progressive and intriguing, making Cheers easy for audiences to connect with in the '80s and today.

