One of the most iconic moments in Richard Donner's first Superman movie is when Christopher Reeve's Man of Steel turns back time to save Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) from death; it's the kind of feat you'd expect Superman to pull off. But Superman wasn't the only film where Donner tackled the nature of time. In 2003, he directed Timeline, starring Paul Walker and Gerard Butler and based on Michael Crichton's novel. But why did a time travel movie from the same man who gave us Lethal Weapon, The Goonies, and The Omen fly under our radar?

What Is Richard Donner's Sci-Fi Movie 'Timeline' About?

Timeline centers on a group of archaeologists led by Professor Edward Johnston (Billy Connolly), who travel to France to study the site where the Hundred Years' War began. But when they discover a note from Johnston at the site (alongside his glasses), the students learn that the corporation sponsoring them was developing teleportation technology and crafted a portal to 1357. It turns out, Johnston went to investigate but hasn't returned. A group consisting of Johnston's son Chris (Walker), student Kate Erickson (Frances O'Connor), and fellow archaeologist André Marek (Butler) travel back to 1357 to save Johnston, but wind up encountering danger as the English have seized the castle where Johnston is being held. On top of that, an incident damages the teleporter, leaving them stranded in the past.

'Timeline' Was a Critical and Commercial Failure

Despite heavily promoting Crichton and Donner's credentials, Timeline was critically panned, and became one of the biggest box office bombs of 2003. A large part of the criticism deals with the fact that the time travel element is barely used in the film; Roger Ebert even said that the film was caught more between different genres than time periods. Others took issue with the historical detail, or rather lack of it, particularly the fact that Chris and his team can somehow understand Middle English. The novel addresses this, setting up a major twist in its back half.

Production of Timeline was also fraught with issues, including Donner having to replace a score by the late Jerry Goldsmith when he was asked to recut the film. It wasn't the first time that Donner had dealt with creative differences on set, but this incident is nothing compared to what he went through while filming Superman II. Goldsmith's score would eventually be released, and it features most of the same emotionally stirring music that informed his work on the Star Trek films, especially Star Trek: First Contact.

What Has 'Timeline's Cast Done Since the Sci-Fi Flop?

Despite its initial reception, Timeline does have a few things working in its favor. The biggest is the romance between Marek and Lady Claire (Anna Friel), the sister of French mercenary Arnaud de Cervole (played by Lambert Wilson). Butler and Friel have a natural chemistry that shines in the scenes they share, and at times is reminiscent of moments between Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Donner's Superman films. Another element involves the corporation's head (David Thewlis) sabotaging the repair efforts on the time machine to protect his stock prices, keeping with Crichton's theme of humanity interfering with nature for profit. The action sequences are expertly directed, too; Donner took a practical approach to combat, meaning that weapons and armor feel appropriately heavy and when combatants land a hit on each other, it looks and sounds painful.

Timeline's cast also went on to bigger and better projects, especially Walker and Butler. Walker continued to be a major part of The Fast and Furious franchise. Butler, on the other hand, would have his breakout role in 300 (another historical action epic). Thewlis joined the Harry Potter films as Remus Lupin. Even Michael Sheen, who plays a major antagonist in Timeline, would become a part of multiple supernatural franchises, including Underworld, Twilight, and Good Omens. Timeline might not be on the same level as other Michael Crichton adaptations, particularly Jurassic Park. The fact that it still managed to collect a top-notch cast of actors and prove that Richard Donner could effortlessly move between film genres is an impressive feat, and at least deserves a watch.

Timeline is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

