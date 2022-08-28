Disney Princes may not have to meet the same criteria as Disney Princesses, but most are either born royal or marry royalty. They don't need to be as heroic as their princess counterparts, but that doesn't stop them from being chivalrous.

Plenty of Disney Princes have their issues - from Sleeping Beauty's Prince, who is only good with his lips, to John Smith's judgmental views in Pocahontas - but some princes remain top tier for how they proved chivalry is not dead in their movies.

Aladdin Cared About Trust

They say trust is one of the most important factors in a relationship. Trust could make or break a relationship, and in Aladdin, the titular boy knows a lot about it. When Aladdin first meets Jasmine - unbeknownst to him, she's the princess - he takes her on an adventure through Agrabah to escape the guards. When the two are found in Aladdin's hideout, he turns to Jasmine, holds out his hand, and asks, "Do you trust me?" before she takes his hand. Together, they jump off the ledge.

That important question comes up again later in the movie, just before one of the most romantic moments in Disney film history. When Aladdin - now known as Prince Ali - floats up to Jasmine's balcony on his magic carpet, the princess is weary of joining him for a ride, wondering if it's safe. But as soon as Aladdin asks her if she trusts him, Jasmine is reminded of the poor village boy she met and agrees to go for a magic carpet ride with him.

Prince Adam may start Beauty and the Beast as a handsome and polished prince, but it's not long before he's transformed into what's depicted as a hairy, hideous beast. Beast remains holed up in his castle for years following the transformation, not allowing himself to live life outside the walls due to what the village people may think. The lonesome leaves Beast unsociable, angry, and often scary.

But once Belle arrives at the castle and sees him for more than just the revolting monster he appears as on the outside, Beast begins having feelings for the girl he kept prisoner. When Belle agrees to go on a date with him, he's convinced by his staff to clean himself up - literally. Lumiere gives his master a pep talk as Beast takes a much-needed bath, gets his fur styled, and puts on a charming jacket, all to dance to the titular song with his beautiful date.

Eric Remains Respectful

Not many guys could find a girl wrapped in just a sheet on a beach and look only in her eyes, and that's why most guys aren't Prince Eric. The Little Mermaid's leading man remains one of the most romantic Disney princes - he takes Ariel on a boat ride surrounded by singing wildlife, after all - and he's also the most respectful. When Eric finds Ariel on the beach by his castle, he immediately asks if she's all right and takes her in when she seems distressed.

After assuring his father he will marry the voiceless girl, Eric later treats Ariel to dinner, stunned by her beautiful dress and pulling out her chair. But Eric's respect for Ariel goes further than his chivalry, as he remains respectful of Ariel's nonspeaking appearance and her odd behaviors regarding the human world. Ultimately when he finds out that she's a mermaid and assures her that he loves her with or without legs.

Naveen Learns The Difference Between Want And Need

Prince Naveen starts out Princess and the Frog pretty vein, caring about nothing more than wooing the ladies. And when he's magically turned into a frog, his smooth-talking ways remain, especially when he meets Tiana and hopes to persuade her into kissing him, so he turns back into a human. When his plan only gets Tiana turned into a frog, she's anything but impressed by the so-called prince.

But during their adventures hopping around New Orleans, Naveen slowly but surely begins to have feelings for his female frog friend. When they meet their new friend Mama Odie and tell her they want to be human again, she reminds them that it's not what they want but what they need that matters. Those words help Naveen realize that he needs to be with Tiana, changing him from a player prince to a charming toad.

Flynn Rider Gives Up His Life

Tangled follows Rapunzel's desire to leave her tower and see the lights, and Flynn Rider somehow winds up being the only person who can help her achieve it. Although Flynn is cocky and self-centered, it's not his smolder but his heart that wins over Rapunzel when he takes her to see the gleaming lanterns light up the sky above Corona.

But the couple almost doesn't get a happily ever after when Mother Gothel stabs Flynn and leaves him to die while she abducts Rapunzel. When Rapunzels convinces her mother to let her use her magical hair to heal Flynn by agreeing to go wherever Mother Gothel wants to take her, Flynn performs the most heroic and chivalrous act any Disney prince has for his princess: he protests Rapunzel's decision, preferring to die if it meant Rapunzel got her freedom.

