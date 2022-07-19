After Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh ended in 2007, some stars - like leads Drake Bell and Josh Peck - departed from the kids' network, while others scooped up new roles. For Megan's portrayer Miranda Cosgrove and Crazy Steve's portrayer Jerry Trainer, the two joined forces in Nickelodeon's next hit show iCarly.

Although Cosgrove and Trainer moved on from Drake and Josh, they didn't fully put the sitcom behind them. iCarly made several references to the show that launched the careers of its stars during its six seasons in the form of Easter eggs, songs, and guest appearances.

Parker-Nichols Hotel

Drake and Josh starred two stepbrothers, Drake Parker and Josh Nicholes, who were on opposite ends of the popularity scale and had to manage cohabitating when their parents fell in love and married.

In the iCarly episode "iWana Stay With Spencer," Carly and Spencer's grandfather visits and informs Spencer he's staying at the Parker-Nichols Hotel, a nod to Drake's and Josh's last names.

"I Found A Way"

While iCarly's theme song "Leave It All To Me" was sung by Cosgrove with Bell on lead guitar and background vocals, it's Drake and Josh's theme song "I Found A Way" that fills everyone with nostalgia everyone time they hear it.

The song can be heard twice in two separate episodes of iCarly. The first is in "iGo Nuclear," when the song can be heard playing at a smoothie shop. It's heard again in "iGot A Hot Room," this time sang by Sam and Freddie in an end credits scene while Carly sings the iCarly theme.

Peruvian Puff Peppers

The fictional vegetable Peruvian Puff Pepper plays a big role in Drake and Josh when the guys get scammed by Megan into using the pepper, which they later learn is illegal in the United States, in their award-winning salsa.

The Peruvian Puff Peppers sees another day in the iCarly episode "iCook" when the gang is making their signature dish, spaghetti tacos, and Carly shouts, "Hand me the Peruvian Puff Peppers!"

Craig And Eric

Best friends Craig and Eric, played by Alec Medlock and Scott Halberstadt, were the nerdy friends of Josh (and sometimes Drake) who appeared in over a dozen episodes of Drake and Josh.

Medlock and Halberstadt appear in their memorable roles in the iCarly episode "iStart A Fanwar," during which they go to Webicon, and a picture of them is featured on Carly's website with a caption that explains that she feels she recognizes them from a past life.

Ick Glokmah

When Drake and Josh both fight over the same girl from the fictional country of Yudonia, Josh tries to impress her by getting the Premiere Theater he works at to play Ick Glokmah, the only movie ever made in Yudonia.

In "iQ," Carly goes on a date with a boy to what appears to be another Premiere Theater, where its marquee outside is advertising its showing of Ick Glokmah.

Daka

In Drake and Josh, Daka is a shoe company that uses Drake's song "Makes Me Happy" - a real-life song of Bell's that was featured on his album It's Only Time, the same album as "I Found A Way" - in one of their commercials.

In iCarly, Daka appears in the episode "iPromote Techfoots" and offers to pay Carly, Sam, and Freddie for endorsing their shoes on the web show.

Watching 'Drake And Josh'

There are several meta instances throughout iCarly where the characters are seen watching their portrayers on Drake and Josh. One is in "iGet Pranky" when Carly watches a scene of Megan pulling a prank on Drake and Josh and envies the Megan character for her pranking ability.

Another instance is in "iPear Store" when the television guide can be seen on a monitor in the iCarly studio. Drake and Josh can be spotted airing on Channel 105 while Zoey 101, another hit Nickelodeon show from the 2000s, is airing on Channel 104.

Crazy Steve's Cameo

Jerry Trainor's character, rightfully nicknamed Crazy Steve, was a beloved side character on Drake and Josh for his eccentric - and sometimes out-there - personality coupled with his obvious anger issues.

While Trainor never reprised the role on iCarly, his character Spencer can be seen watching an episode of Drake and Josh in "iGet Pranky." The scene that can be heard is from an iconic, meta moment where Crazy Steve is yelling at the television while watching Dora the Explorer, the popular children's Nick Jr. show.

So Much Drake

While Miranda Cosgrove's on-screen older stepbrother Josh Peck makes a guest appearance in Season 2 of the iCarly revival on Paramount+, Drake Bell always found a way to appear on iCarly.

The first is the way he always shows up as a cut-out among the decorations in Sam's locker. Bell then shows up in physical form, this time as his lovable character Drake Parker in the episode "iBloop." Bell walks in mid-scene, takes some food from the table, and says hi to Megan before asking where Mom and Dad are.

