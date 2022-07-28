Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is one of everyone's favorite characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, this would not correspond to a normal workplace. We see him as a happy-go-lucky, cheeky character, but in real life, he would cause havoc and frustration in the workplace due to his attitudes, behavior, and hyperactive tendencies.

He carried out many risky extravaganzas in his precinct, including the 'Full Bull Pen', Halloween Heists, and Jimmy Jab Games. Although these episodes were hilarious and endearing to watch, a real workplace would have left him in the dust or incarcerated, especially since Jake already worked in a law enforcement workplace.

The "Full Bull Pen"

Jake With a Helmet Doing The 'Full Bull Pen'

The floor in the precinct is being polished; Jake sees this as an opportunity to carry out the "Full Bull Pen," where he slides from Holt's office to the elevator doors. As his mission is coming to an end, the elevator doors open, and, of course, Capitan Holt (Andre Braugher) is standing inside. Jake is unable to stop before colliding into the elevator with Holt while the doors quickly shut. In fear of what happens next, the doors open, and to his coworkers' surprise, Holt walks out with Jake hand in hand, celebrating the completion of the "Full Bull Pen."

Usually, this would lead to Jake's inevitable termination; thankfully, Holt is pleased with his mission and celebrates. This could have led to Holt's fury due to his recklessness and endangering other workers as it is childish misconduct in the workplace. He could have slid into Holt and harmed him or damaged company property, which may have led to a worse outcome in the show, never mind in real life.

All Halloween Heists

The Cast Dressed Up For A Halloween Heist

There were many unprofessional Halloween heists throughout this series. However, the first came with the most shocking scenes, which included Jake climbing the side of the workplace building with a blow torch. This ends with Jake being handcuffed in the interrogation room and Holt explaining how far he took this heist.

None of this would have been entertained in a normal workplace as it ignores every health and safety procedure and puts his coworkers' lives at risk. Holt should have sat across the table and told Jake he was being arrested for reckless endangerment and gross misconduct. Instead, this act of stupidity ended in victory as Jake and his coworkers won the Halloween heist.

His Unprofessional Workplace Behavior

Jake Screaming In The Precinct

Jake seems to be a hired child to entertain the other co-workers in the Nine-Nine. He is a loud, rude, and distracting adult that anyone in their right mind would have never hired. His character was the foundation for entertainment for this series.

The interview for this job alone would have been dismissed the second Jake walked through the doors. All coworkers would have put in complaints about his childish behavior. Captain Holt has seen Jake screaming and shouting firsthand, the first time this occurred, he would have gotten a warning, and the second would have gotten him fired.

Arresting People Without a Warrant

Jake Arresting A Suspect

Jake would arrest many suspects before receiving enough evidence to hold them in custody. This ended in many problems for the precinct as they had to put in extra hours and work over the weekend due to his rash decisions. He does not think before arresting suspects and sometimes ends with the suspect walking out freely.

This would not be tolerated in a real-life precinct as it could lead to one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's criminals slipping out of their hands and running free for life. He is a rushed and spontaneous character which is not a good recipe for being a detective. His unwarranted arrests would lead to many cold cases, thus putting dangerous criminals on the streets.

His Attitude Towards Captain Holt

Jake Peralta and Captain Holt Standing Together

Jake's and Captain Holt's relationship was very sporadic throughout the series. In season one, Jake showed very little respect for Holt as the captain. Throughout the rest of the series, their relationship had grown so much that Jake accidentally called Holt "dad" many times.

Jake called Holt "dad' because he viewed Holt as the father figure he never had when he was younger; however, in a real precinct, this is highly unprofessional behavior, especially after antagonizing Holt in the early seasons. This type of unprofessional attitude towards your boss would end in Jake being reported and fired for harassment in the workplace.

Smashing The One-Way Mirror

Jake Peralta And Amy Santiago

Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) is interrogating a suspect in the interrogation room while Jake is hidden behind the one-way glass mirror. Jake's impatience stops the interrogation as all you can hear is him screaming to "ask about his bank account." His screaming is embarrassing for Amy but only worsens as he starts banging on the mirror, smashing it to pieces while the suspect is watching.

This is highly unprofessional behavior as Jake feels the need to step on coworkers' toes and control every situation in the precinct. This interrogation would have gone smoothly without Jake's presence. He may not have been fired for this alone, but he would have been under written warning and supervision; however, with all other impatient mistakes Jake has made, inevitably damaging the workplace's cases and reputation, it would have resulted in his termination.

Jimmy Jab Games

Jake Hosting The Jimmy Jab Games

Jake would conduct many Jimmy Jab games in the workplace throughout the series. This included lighting bagels and bins on fire inside, eating out-of-date food, tricking other people working in the building, carrying out extreme obstacle courses, damaging company property, and using many fire extinguishers at once in the office.

Every single one of these games would have had consequences singularly, but together would have ended in not only Jake but almost all main workforce characters being fired. He risked co-workers' lives, damaged workplace property, and distracted his coworkers from working for hours. None of this would have been taken lightly, and it certainly would not have been allowed to be done continuously throughout the series.

His In-Work Activities

Jake Playing With A Drone In The Precinct

Although Jake aced going out on the field in his work, he loved to do many activities in the workplace instead of his actual job, including group games, parties, competitions, pranks, and so on. This meant when he was in the precinct building; he did little to no work. When did he fill out and file his cases? When did he complete his risk assessments? We see every character in every episode doing office work, however, Jake seems to get bored by this, resulting in him finding distractions to keep him occupied.

Yes, no one wants to sit and watch a comedy where the police force completes office duties; however, it is an essential part of Jake's job. In the real world, his files would be chaotic or nonexistent, ending in his termination due to a lack of care for this work and no proof of what has occurred. This would have risked everyone's safety and security in the workplace, including victims and suspects.

