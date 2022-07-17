Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush was one of the network's most successful sitcoms, running from 2009 to 2013 and launching the titular band to fame. Made up of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Penavega, and Logan Henderson, the four played fictionalized versions of themselves on the show while performing as their real-life selves in the band.

While Big Time Rush was recording songs, touring, and experiencing the ups and downs of the music industry, their characters were doing the same thing on the show. Following the band's rise to stardom, the show expanded on the ins and outs of the music business, getting real about several aspects that go along with it.

Creating And Splitting Up Groups

In the pilot episode of Big Time Rush titled "Big Time Audition," the four friends go to support James in his endeavor to be a popstar. When he auditions and gets denied, his best friend Kendall jumps on music producer Gustavo's desk and starts singing an obscene song before being dragged away by security. But it was that short song that made Gustavo see something in Kendall, who offered him a music deal, but without his three best friends.

In real life, the music industry holds tough auditions like this - as seen on American Idol or The Voice - and sometimes friends and groups get separated, while some get forced together, like in the case of One Direction on X Factor. Similar to BTR, 1D became an unexpected overnight sensation after being brought together as a band.

Young Performers Going To School

In "Big Time School of Roque," the boys must balance their new lives as popstars with the regular ones of teens going to high school. In their case, they must endure 10 hours of school a day, taught by their manager Gustavo, in between working on their music and choreography.

While it's generally an in-studio teacher doing the teaching rather than a manager, the same goes for real-life, young popstars. Any performer who is considered a minor must complete a minimum number of hours of school a day, regardless of their bustling careers.

The Bad Boy Appeal

Zayn Malik. Donnie Wahlberg. AJ McLean. JC Chasez. What they all have in common is their role in their respective boy bands. Each one was considered the "bad boy" of the band, and it's typical boy band formula to have one, along with a shy one, a young one, an older brother type, and a heartthrob.

In "Big Time Bad Boy," the part falls on Kendall after their label head Griffin insists that Big Time Rush has a bad boy in order to broaden their appeal. It, of course, results in some chaos and comedy, and the band proves to Griffin that they're just as appealing without a bad boy.

The Demand For Love Songs

"Big Time Love Song" was the debut of BTR hit "Any Kind of Guy," which is first depicted as a slow ballad that Gustavo just can't perfect, despite Griffin demanding the band record a love song. In the end, the boys help turn the song into an upbeat bop as they sing about being any kind of guy their girl wants. The demand for love songs has always been very real in the music business, being a key seller for most artists.

While BTR never had a problem tackling love songs, several artists have rebelled against the idea. Long before she sang withGirls5Evaon the Peacockseries, Sara Bareilles wrote her hit "Love Song" about her desire to not write a love song at the demand of her label, as she told Glamour. David Archuleta had a similar experience with his sophomore album in 2010, writing "his own love song" called "My Kind of Perfect" after his label insisted he have a love song on the album, as he explained in a Youtube video.

Live TV Shows

When Big Time Rush scores their very first appearance on a live morning show in Season 2 episode "Big Time Live," the experience ends before it begins when the band learns the show is running past their airtime and can no longer air their performance.

While BTR's antics to get their TV spot back probably don't happen in real life, it's not unusual for performances to be cut from live shows due to not having enough air time, which is generally why you'll often see the musical portion of a show at the end just before the credits roll.

British Invasions

While BTR sang plenty of songs by The Beatles in their television film Big Time Movie, it wasn't until Season 4 episode "Big Time Invasion" that the band experience the "British invasion," as it was dubbed in 1964 when "Beatlemania" began and again in 2012 when One Direction blew up in America.

The episode mocks the way British boy bands invade America when fictional British bands take over the music business, making Big Time Rush worry it would be the end of their career. Ironically, during BTR's 2012 headlining tour, it was One Direction who joined them as an opening act, causing 1D fans to take over the shows.

The Uncertainty Of A Record Deal

Some horror stories of the music business involve record labels dropping artists for various reasons. Some are dropped for insufficient sales, unwanted scandals, or even lack of talent, while some don't even get the chance to put out an album.

This happens to Big Time Rush in the Season 1 finale titled "Big Time Concert" when the band is gearing up for their album release when Griffin decides to cancel their album and tour, dropping them from the label and sending them back home to Minnesota.

Media Training

In "Big Time Blogger," Big Time Rush set out to impress a popular online music blogger whose critique could make or break their career. Gustavo decides to send the boys for media training, working with professionals who show them how to properly speak and act during an interview.

Media training happens every day for most popstars and well-known celebrities. While it can sometimes be taken as too robotic, most media training prepares people in the spotlight for the tough questions and the best ways to respond to pressing interviewers.

Reality Shows

Season 2 episode "Big Time Reality" tackles the interesting decision label heads make when they attempt to get their artists on television - not in musical guest appearances - but on reality shows. For Big Time Rush, their reality show ends in potential disaster when Griffin decides the viewers will vote a member out of the band, sending the boys into a frenzy in an attempt to get the show canceled.

While reality shows centered around musicians may not get that dramatic, plenty of artists and bands have starred in their own reality shows as a promotional tactic. British boy band The Wanted appeared in one season of The Wanted Life, Ozzy Osbourne and his eclectic family got four seasons of The Osbournes, and Kevin Jonas starred alongside his wife Danielle Jonas in Married To Jonas for two seasons.

Crazy Fans

Crazy fans seem to come with the territory for famous musicians. Sometimes that involves attending dozens of concerts, believing you're going to marry the artist, or in some cases, even stalking. Singers like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and WILLOW all had stalkers arrive at their homes, according to Buzzfeed.

For Big Time Rush, it was a little less serious when they had their first encounter with crazy fans in the episode rightfully titled "Big Time Fans." Despite being advised not to give out personal information or make promises to fans, Carlos assures his hometown friend Jenny Tinkler that he can help her become a star when she shows up at their apartment, while James' identity is stolen by a young, obsessed fan.

