Toy Story premiered in 1995 as Pixar's first feature film with a megastar voice cast and groundbreaking animation. It not only set a precedent for films to come but turned into a nostalgic Easter egg in several Pixar movies.

RELATED: Pixar Movie Jokes That Were Aimed Toward Adults

From cameos by familiar toys to memorable quotes to those recognizable clouds from Andy's bedroom, the Toy Story saga places a small part in many other Pixar films.

Woody's Cameo In 'A Bug's Life'

A Bug's Life came out smack-dab between Toy Story and Toy Story 2, and while plenty of bugs made appearances in the sequel, a special toy made a cameo in the end credits of A Bug's Life.

As the credits roll, a blooper reel plays, featuring outtakes from the film. One in particular shows two ants having a conversation and one messes up their line. In a surprise appearance, Woody appears with a director's clapboard and smiles at the camera.

The Clouds Backdrop In 'Monsters, Inc.'

Andy's bedroom wallpaper plays a huge role in the Toy Story films, starting with everyone's first introduction to Woody and ending with its nostalgic appearance in Toy Story 4.

While that wallpaper is significant to Andy, it seems to have popped up in another Pixar film. In Monstes, Inc. when Randall is preparing to do some scaring, he uses his camouflage ability to blend in with various different backdrops, one being those memorable clouds.

Buzz Lightyear's Cameo In 'Finding Nemo'

While Finding Nemo starred a sea of lovable fish, it all featured an unexpected cameo from everyone's favorite space ranger.

When Nemo is first introduced to Darla after being put in the dentist office's fish tank, a shot of the waiting room is shown. There's a toy box and scattered on the floor in front of it are several toys, including a Buzz Lightyear action figure.

Stickers In 'Turning Red'

Aside from being about a young girl's heritage and transformation into a big, red panda, Turning Red follows Mei and her best friends on their journey to earning enough money to buy tickets to see their favorite boy band.

RELATED: Attention 4*Townies: 'Turning Red' Manga Spinoff to Focus on the Fictional Boy Band

One of those friends is the skateboard-riding tomboy, Miriam, and on that skateboard of hers are some recognizable stickers. Not only is there a cute sticker of Sox from Lightyear, but there's one of the Star Command logo. While it's technically an Easter eggfor Lightyear, it's still a known logo from the Toy Story films.

Jessie's Cameo In 'Monsters, Inc.'

As toys, it's easy for these characters to be sneaked into other movies, especially ones starring children. For one Toy Story 2 character, their cameo came in Monsters, Inc.

When Sulley finally gets Boo back through her door to her bedroom, she's excited to show "Kitty" all of her toys. Not only does Boo own a Luxo ball and a Nemo toy, but she specifically hands Sulley a Jessie doll, implying she may be from the 1950s.

Lightyear Buzzard Tires In 'Cars'

Cars begins with a race between several racecars, including Lightning McQueen. But the race for the Piston Cup also features a little-known Toy Story Easter egg.

Every racer's tires are all branded Lightyear Buzzard, a reference to Goodyear Eagle tires, and a play on Buzz Lightyear's name.

Duke Caboom's Cameo In 'Incredibles 2'

When Incredibles 2 came, viewers went on a scavenger hunt searching for the Easter egg for Pixar's next film, Toy Story 4.

But it turns out the reference came in the form of a toy no one knew yet. A Duke Caboom action figure can be found amongst the toys in Jack-Jack's playpen, marking the toy's first Pixar movie appearance.

Grape Soda In 'Up'

Aside from the adventure book and a million balloons, the grape soda cap pin became Up's symbol. But that film wasn't the first appearance of the grape soda.

RELATED: Times Pixar Scenes Were Made Memorable By Music

The same grape soda shows up in can form in the first Toy Story when Buzz walks in on a Buzz Lightyear action figure commercial playing at Sid's house and watches as the toy uses his karate chop action on soda cans.

Rex's Cameo In 'Monsters, Inc.'

Monsters, Inc. was one of a few early Pixar films to feature bloopers at the end. And one blooper collides the worlds of monsters and toys.

As Mike and Sulley walk to work in one of the film's first scenes, they wait at a crosswalk beside a big, monstrous leg. When the camera zooms out, it reveals that the leg belongs to Rex from Toy Story, who goes on to ask how the scene turned out.

Buzz Lightyear's Dialogue In 'Lightyear'

Image Via Disney

As a sort-of prequel to Toy Story, Lightyear is full of little references to the film that started it all. But some most noticeable Easter eggs were in the form of dialogue.

As Buzz is introduced in Lightyear, he observes the new planet he just landed on, saying things reminiscent of toy Buzz when he lands on Andy's bed. "The terrain seems a bit unstable," he says. "And there seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere."

NEXT: Times Pixar Referenced 'The Shining' In The 'Toy Story' Movies