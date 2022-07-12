For a show full of monster-slaying and dimension-traveling, it's sure hit everyone in the feels on numerous occasions. Since its debut on Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things has had several emotional and heartwarming moments in the series.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things': Characters Who Might Not Survive Season 5

From Eleven's sad goodbye to Mike in Season 1 to The Byers' move in Season 3 to Will's speech to Mike in Season 4, plenty of moments on the show have brought just as many tears to viewers' eyes as they did to the characters'.

Will's Speech To Mike (Season 4)

Will and Mike have been best friends since the start of the series, having met in kindergarten and growing up as BFFs who obsessed over playing Dungeons & Dragons. But Will's disappearance to the Upside Down coupled with Mike's feelings for Eleven put an obvious strain on their friendship, which ended in several fights throughout the show.

But it was Will's emotional speech in Season 4 that had everyone crying along with him. In a moment that's been considered the start of Will's coming out, Will deflects his own feelings for Mike onto what he tells him Eleven is feeling, saying that "Eleven" has been different without Mike the last few months and that Mike makes "Eleven" feel like she's not a mistake.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Creators Explain the Duality of Will's Speech to Mike in Episode 8

Hopper's Letter To Eleven (Season 3)

Image via Netflix

While Hopper wrote what was referred to as a "heart-to-heart" letter for Eleven early in Season 3, Eleven doesn't get a chance to read her adoptive father's words until after his death. Eleven happens upon Joyce reading it, wondering what it was, and asking if she could read it as well.

Eleven then lies on the floor and reads the letter, Hopper's voice saying the words for the viewers to hear. He starts by saying how much he cares about both Eleven and Mike, then goes on to admit how happy he's felt, but how distant he's felt from Eleven, missing playing board games and eating Eggos together. He lastly reminds her to keep the door open three inches, making both Eleven and the viewers laugh through their tears.

Eleven's Mother (Season 2)

Eleven first discovers her true identity of Jane and meets her mother Terry in Season 1, finding out her mother was left in a catatonic state at the hands of Dr. Brenner after trying to rescue her from the laboratory. But it wasn't until Season 2 that Eleven has a more personal run-in with her mother.

Eleven travels to the Void where she finds her mother still sitting in the chair and mumbling, but this time, Terry recognizes her daughter, calling her Jane. But as soon as Eleven touches her mother's hand, Terry turns to dust, disappearing before her eyes, breaking everyone's hearts as Eleven cries, "Mama!" over and over.

Dustin And Suzie's Duet (Season 3)

Image via Netflix

Despite his friends questioning her existence, Dustin stuck to his guns throughout Season 3 when he insisted his girlfriend Suzie was indeed real. It wasn't until the Season 3 finale that everyone gets a glimpse of Suzie, who Dustin calls in a dire moment when he needs her help destroying the machine that led to the Upside Down.

In an unexpected twist that left viewers laughing and swooning for the new couple, Suzie refuses to help her boyfriend unless he sings a duet over the phone with her. The two perform "A Never-Ending Story," and as confusing of a moment it was, it's become one of the most memorable and iconic ones of Dustin and Suzie's relationship.

Eddie's Death (Season 4)

Image Via Netflix

Eddie Munson was a character new to the scene in Season 4 and was a devastatingly short-lived one. Who started out as a skeptical character turned into a beloved member of the gang, leading the Hellfire Club at school and joining them on their mission to take down Vecna.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson on TikTok

There came a moment in the Season 4 finale when Eddie's death became apparent when he decides not to leave the Upside Down with Dustin and guide the Demobats away. In his attempt to fight them, he ultimately loses the battle, living long enough to share a heart-to-heart with a tearful Dustin before dying in his friend's arms.

The Byers Move (Season 3)

By Season 3, after her son had been abducted to the Upside Down and her new love Hopper was "killed," Joyce Byers makes the tough decision to uproot her family and take them far away from Hawkins. Joining her on the move were her sons Will and Jonathan, as well as Hopper's adoptive daughter Eleven.

The end of Season 3 and the start of Season 4 sees the aftermath of this decision, starting with the emotional goodbyes the group shares before The Byers drive off, leaving Mike watching as his girlfriend and best friend disappear. Season 4 later shows the strain the move has had on everyone, especially Mike and Eleven's relationship and Will's close friendship with Mike.

Max's Letter To Billy (Season 4)

Max was always the first to say that her stepbrother Billy made her life a living Hell, controlling her and refusing to acknowledge her as his sister. But it was in Billy's final moments that viewers saw some softness in Billy and forgiveness in Max as Billy died saving her and her friends' lives.

A key moment of Season 4 happens when Max sits by Billy's grave and reads him an emotional letter she wrote. She tells her stepbrother of how life has been a total disaster without him; the way her mother and his father got into bad fights, how a part of her died the day he did, and how she can't tell anyone about the way he saved their lives.

Hopper's Daughter's Death (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

In a series of flashbacks, Season 1 tells the story of Hopper's life before becoming the Sheriff. He joined the Army, married his then-wife Diane and had a daughter named Sara. But over the season, the flashbacks get harder to watch for both Hopper and the viewers when they reveal Sara was diagnosed with cancer.

But the hardest flashback to watch coincided with when they got Will back from the Upside Down, and he wasn't breathing. Hopper and Joyce perform CPR on the boy, sending Hopper back to the moment Sara's heart stopped and he and his wife watched on in horror as the doctors performed CPR until declaring her dead.

Eleven Says Goodbye To Mike (Season 1)

Mike and Eleven's love story started all the way back in Season 1 when Mike takes her in after rescuing her from the lab and hides her out at his house. Things tended to move quickly for the couple, going on their first date to the Snow Ball and sharing their first kiss in the Season 1 finale.

But it was the calm before the storm as the group was found by the Demogorgon and Eleven decided to sacrifice herself in order to save her friends. Before she uses her powers to destroy the monster, disappearing along with it, Eleven turns to a terrified Mike and says, "Goodbye, Mike," leaving him on the floor in tears.

Barb's Death (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Barb is a character from Stranger Things who, despite not lasting very long, played a pivotal role on the show. Barb was the best friend of Nancy, who eventually chooses her popular boyfriend Jonathan over her, shooing her from a party. It was in Barb's lonesome that a Demogorgon emerged and pulled her into the Upside Down.

Barb's family and friends grew concerned over her disappearance - as well as WIll Byers', who had also been pulled into the Upside Down - until Eleven travels to the alternate dimension, where she finds Barb's rotting body. This is thefirst death of the seriesand hits several characters hard, mostly her best friend Nancy, who had treated her badly just before her disappearance.

NEXT: Will 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Explain What the Upside Down Is?