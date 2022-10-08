The Walking Dead has been serving up the guts and gore on AMC for 11 seasons with dozens of brutal character deaths, plenty of bloodshed, and hundreds of hideous walkers.

From Negan's night of bat-swinging to some characters getting shish kabob-ed, some moments in the show's 12 years on television were so gruesome, they forced viewers to look away or cringe in disturbance, while one unforgettable episode even required a content warning.

*Warning: this article contains subject matter involving gore, suicide, fictional animal cruelty, major injury, and traumatic imagery.

Enid's Dinner - Episode "JSS"

Enid was a beloved character on TWD from Seasons 5 through 10, sharing sweet love stories with both Carl Grimes and later Alden. But she had a moment during one of her very first episodes that wasn't so sweet.

In the Season 2 episode "JSS," the young, lone survivor feasted on a turtle, then spelled out her catchphrase "Just Survive Somehow" with its bones in the spine-chilling scene.

Jessie's Demise And Carl's Eyes - Episode "No Way Out"

The Season 6 mid-season premiere "No Way Out" was the start of some major tragedy for Rick and his group that doubled as shockers for viewers who had never read the comic books.

Within mere minutes of each other, while the Alexandrians tried to sneak past a herd of walkers that infiltrated the safe zone, Rick's then-girlfriend Jessie and her youngest son Sam were devoured by walkers while Carl got his eye shot out by her other son, Ron.

Shiva's Death - Episode "Some Guy"

Although she was merely CGI, King Ezekiel's pet tiger Shiva was a fan-favorite during her two seasons on the show, and her death in the Season 8 episode "Some Guy" was devastating for both the characters and the viewers.

In attempt to protect Ezekiel, Jerry and Carol from a herd of walkers, Shiva was mauled down and eaten alive during a heartbreaking scene in Season 8 where she died saving her owner and his friends.

Abraham's Death - Episode "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be"

The Season 7 premiere "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" earned itself a content warning at the start due to the graphic and gory nature of the episode, all starting with Abraham's death.

Abraham was Negan's first victim, who got his head smashed in by the villain's barb-wired baseball bat Lucille. But if the beating wasn't gruesome enough, it was the scene of Abraham's headless body in front of a pool of blood left for his friends look sit next to that really left viewers wanting to cover their eyes.

Carl Gets Shot - Episode "What Lies Ahead"

10 -year-old Carl goes out with a bang in the Season 2 premiere "What Lies Ahead" when he travels through the woods with his dad and Shane, but things go awry when they stumble upon a deer.

In a beautiful-turned-jaw-dropping moment that ends the episode, as Carl admires the deer while Rick and Shane watch from behind, a gunshot rings, shooting straight through the deer and into Carl.

Lucille's Suicide - Episode "Here's Negan"

Before she was a dangerous baseball bat, Lucille was Negans's wife post-apocalypse, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan, for a single episode.

While it had been clear for a long time that Lucille died, the Season 10 finale "Here's Negan" showed the villain's backstory that all led up to Lucille's tragic death. When Negan arrived home to his already-dying wife, he discovered she suffocated herself with a plastic bag and had turned into a walker beneath it.

Carol Tells Lizzie To Look At The Flowers - Episode "The Grove"

Season 4 episode "The Grove" left viewers with two unexpecting deaths that were beyond gruesome, but not for their amount of guts and gore.

Lizzie and Mika were two children who survived the apocalypse, but when Lizzie's dark side caused her to kill her sister and let her turn into a walker, Carol decides to take control of the situation. She leads Lizzie into the woods and tells her to simply look at the flowers before shooting her to death.

Hershel's Slaughter - Episode "After"

Hershel wasn't just the beloved father of Maggie and Beth, but became a father figure to Rick and his group for three seasons before his brutal death in Season 4 episode "After."

Early seasons antagonist The Governor caused a lot of damage, but by far the worst thing he did was threaten Hershel's life with Michonne's katana to his throat before inevitably slicing his head off, letting it roll onto the grass and reanimate into a walker.

Heads On A Stick - Episode "The Calm Before"

In the second to last episode of Season 9 titled "The Calm Before," Alpha reigned some unexpected terror on the group when Daryl, Michonne and others make a devastating discovery.

After beheading 10 characters - including fan favorites Tara, Enid and Henry - Alpha puts each of their zombie heads on sticks for the others to find in a terrifying scene.

Glenn's Death - Episode "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be"

Of all the deaths in The Walking Dead's 11 seasons, the most mourned is Glenn's, not only because he was a cherished character, but because of the gruesome, merciless way he went out.

When Negan forces Rick and his group to sit on their knees in front of him, taunting them with his barb-wired bat, the villain pulls a fast one when he swings the bat at Glenn several times. The beating causes one of Glenn's eyes to pop out in a gory sight, uttering his final words, “I will find you," to his wife before he died.

