Time’s Up Releases a Safety Guide for Working in the Entertainment Industry

The Time’s Up Foundation just released an in-depth guide to help protect women in the entertainment industry by outlining their rights and options while in working situations that have the potential to be predatory and exploitative. The Time’s Up Guide to Working in Entertainment is divided into three volumes, covering auditions, nudity and sex scenes, and reporting misconduct. The PDFs are available for download on the Time’s Up website.

“The entertainment industry is not a typical workplace,” reads the website, “and so figuring out your rights and options around workplace harassment, discrimination, and misconduct can be confusing. As part of this initiative, TIME’S UP developed resources for people in the entertainment industry who find themselves in situations that are at best awkward, or at worst, dangerous. These resources cover specific circumstances where people have historically been preyed upon, such as auditions and nude, intimate, and simulated sex scenes, as well as general guidance about your options and rights.”

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, said in an official statement,“Too many people in the entertainment industry are facing physical, emotional, and financial harm. We know because we unfortunately hear about it all the time. This resource is one of many ways Time’s Up is working to ensure everyone is treated with safety, respect, and dignity in the workplace, no matter what work you take on.”

The guides are extremely in-depth, owing to contribution from over a dozen figures in the entertainment industry, including Alyssa Milano, Lena Waithe, Jennifer Esposito and Natalie Portman, among many others. You can download the guides by visiting the foundation’s website, which also features numerous other resources for anyone who has experiencing assault or harassment in or outside of the workplace.