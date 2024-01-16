The Big Picture Timestalker is a comedic love story set in different time periods, providing a unique and fun viewing experience.

The film incorporates different film genres and tropes from each historical period, adding depth and excitement to the storyline.

The cast includes well-known and fan-favorite actors, such as Jacob Anderson and Nick Frost.

Alice Lowe is back in the director’s chair with her latest feature Timestalker. Much like her 2016 slasher flick Prevenge, the filmmaker has written, directed, and acted in the upcoming feature which makes it the perfect watch for her fans. The movie is described as a comedic love story set across multiple time periods, and it sounds like a plot the director will execute wonderfully.

Empire Magazine has unveiled a new first-look image from the film, and it’s a period shot that sees Lowe along with Aneurin Barnard, playing two lovers across time. While the image gives away nothing, it certainly showcases a period-accurate image hinting at the attention to detail given in the feature.

‘Timestalker’ Will Travel Across History

Image via Empire Magazine

Timestalker is being billed as a comedic love story “set across multiple time periods.” The plot follows Agnes (Lowe), who falls in love with the wrong man (Barnard) and then gets reincarnated and falls in love with him over and over again. Speaking with Empire, Lowe says “It’s quite a difficult film to describe.” Adding, “It’s a rom-com, it’s about reincarnation, it’s a fantasy – and in a way, it’s a bit of a love letter to cinema, because every historical period is kinda based on a different film genre or trope. Which has been super fun.”

The movie will take fans through 1680s Western Scotland, to Rural England of the 1790s, to 1980s Manhattan, and then to an apocalyptic 22nd Century among other periods. Though the film is “not quite a typical period drama – there’ll be the odd glimpse of something that’s anachronistic,” the director says. Adding that it’s some of the “most fun that we’ve had, just going, ‘We can make this look like a Dario Argento film!’ Just because it’s set in the Georgian era doesn’t mean we can’t have a giallo horror moment.”

Along with Lowe and Barnard, the cast also includes talents like Jacob Anderson as Scipio, Tanya Reynolds as Meg, along with Nick Frost, Kate Dickie, Dan Renton Skinner, Mike Wozniak, and more. With aforementioned names, the cast certainly boasts fan-favorite names like Game of Thrones and Interview with the Vampire star Anderson, Dickie is well known for her various roles and was last seen in Loki Season 2. Similarly, Frost is an industry veteran known for his works in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and more which makes the feature all the more compelling.

No release date has been announced for Timestalker, yet. See the new image above.