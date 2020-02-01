‘Timmy Failure’ Writer Stephan Pastis Reveals He’s Already Started Writing the Sequel

Tom McCarthy‘s family film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is absolutely delightful, and I can’t wait for folks to get a look at it when it arrives on Disney+ on February 7th. For those who are unfamiliar with the movie, the movie is based on the book by Stephan Pastis (who co-wrote the script with McCarthy) and follows young detective Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley), a 5th-grader with an overactive imagination. Click here for my full review.

The movie made its world premiere at Sundance, and Steve Weintraub got to sit down and talk with McCarthy, Pastis, and Fegley. During their conversation, Steve asked about the possibility of a sequel:

TOM MCCARTHY: I think we would all do it again in a minute. Stephan’s already started working on another script, and I think there’s so much material in the books. I mean he’s written seven. There’s so many great characters and so many recurring characters. I think whenever you talk about a sequel, it’s whether people want to come back and spend time with the characters, and when I watch the movie now, it’s one thing I really feel satisfied by watching it is how many characters there are that are fun to spend time with. That to me is a good thing, so I would not rule that out.

As for any concrete plans for the sequel, Pastis would only reveal that he was looking to adapt the second, third, and fourth books together, especially because they bring in a new character that would be a fun foil for Timmy:

STEPHAN PASTIS: The series is seven books, so if I had my way, the sequel would be a combination of two, three, and four, put together, truncated. For me, it was a matter of finding what new character who wasn’t in one would make this really interesting. I think I found that character from one of the books. So yeah, it’s fun. I was saying to Tom with the sequel, part of the fun is we’ve seen him interact with different age classifications, and there was one thing we’ve haven’t seen, so what would he be like around this kind of person, so the character I was focusing on is a character from the books who would be fun to see.

Pastis wouldn’t reveal the character beyond saying that it’s an old person, so I’ll leave it to fans of the books to guess who he’s talking about here.

While Disney hasn’t officially greenlit at Timmy Failure sequel yet, I think the first movie is a home run for Disney+ and I hope they pursue a follow-up. Click here for all our previous Sundance coverage and look for Steve’s interview with McCarthy, Pastis, and Fegley next week.