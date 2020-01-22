Exclusive ‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’ Clip Teases Disney+ Film Ahead of Sundance Debut

Disney+ has provided us with an exclusive new clip from upcoming original movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Adapted from the Stephan Pastis Timmy Failure novel of the same this, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is the first feature film from director Tom McCarthy since 2015’s Spotlight.

This first clip from Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made offers up a window into the first act of the movie as you get to know the movie’s protagonist, Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley). As we saw in the first trailer for Timmy Failure, the titular Portland, Oregon-based amateur sleuth is on the hunt for his mom Patty’s prized Segway scooter. Timmy accidentally misplaced the scooter, which Patty won in a bingo game, and is now putting all of his sharpened detective skills to good use. Our man Failure has tackled a lot of tricky mysteries in his day but the stakes are high with this lost scooter, so he has to make sure no stone is left unturned. Along the way, Timmy Failure will show us how Timmy’s big imagination and even bigger personality leaves an impression with everyone he meets.

In addition to Fegley, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made stars Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, and Craig Robinson. This is one of many original movies coming to Disney+ beginning in February. But, before Timmy Failure can land on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform, it will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 25. This imaginative pic will be included in the “Kids” section of the Sundance lineup and is programmed in cooperation with the Utah Film Center, which presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah’s premiere film festival for children and youth.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Disney+ on February 7. For more on the 2020 Sundance line-up, check out our line-up listing here.

