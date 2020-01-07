First Trailer for Tom McCarthy’s Disney+ Flick ‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’

0

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is already vying for the Best Movie Title of 2020. The upcoming Disney+ movie is an adaptation of Stephan Pastis‘s children’s book series, which started with a title by the same name, first published back in 2013. Timmy Failure sees Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) in the director’s chair and penning the story alongside Pastis. It centers on the title character (Winslow Fegley), a one-kid (and one polar bear) detective agency set in the very quirky and very fitting setting of Portland, Oregon.

The first trailer for the streaming feature is now here and it offers a great tease of what’s to come. Whether it’s Timmy’s run-in with a school counselor (Craig Robinson) or his disdain for working with local law enforcement, this first look is brimming with a certain sort of style. It’s part Diary of a Wimpy Kid by design, but it’s also got shades of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and a dash of The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Am I dating myself with those nods? Absolutely. But Timmy Failure looks like the heir apparent to those contemporary classics, now for a new generation.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, will screen in the “Kids” section of the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Created especially for the younger independent film fans, the “Kids” section is programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center, which presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah’s premiere film festival for children and youth.

Check out the first trailer for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made below, and be sure to add the movie to your watch-list (as soon as Disney+ makes it available) before it arrives on February 7th: