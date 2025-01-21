There's a reason why Timothée Chalamet is being hailed as the next big movie star, at a time when the concept itself seems under threat. Along with perhaps Austin Butler and Glen Powell, he's experiencing the kind of popularity that young male actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp did back in the day when they were starting out. And for good reason. Chalamet is basically only a decade old in the business, but his films have already grossed more globally than those starring major veterans. In the last couple of years, he has headlined a trio of hits across diverse genres, establishing not only his bankability but also his artistic range.

Most recently, Chalamet starred in the music biopic A Complete Unknown. Directed by James Mangold, the movie has so far grossed $60 million worldwide, against a reported budget of around $70 million. It's still early days, which means that the film will likely continue to draw crowds for the next several weeks. A Complete Unknown's performance was enough to push Chalamet's career box office haul past the $3 billion mark worldwide. His movies have now grossed more globally than those starring Steve Martin, Eddie Redmayne, and Mila Kunis. In a few days, he'll overtake the legendary Al Pacino's career box office haul as well.

Chalamet broke out with a supporting role in director Christopher Nolan's science-fiction epic Interstellar. It remains his highest-grossing movie. Including the revenue that it generated thanks to a recent re-release, Interstellar's global haul stands at $743 million. Chalamet's next-biggest hits are Dune: Part Two ($715 million), Wonka ($634 million), and Dune ($430 million). He also played supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's Little Women (over $200 million worldwide) and Lady Bird ($80 million worldwide), in addition to appearing in two major Netflix projects: Don't Look Up and The King. Crucially, however, he hasn't yet starred in a superhero franchise project.

Chalamet Will Next Headline A24's Most Expensive Film Yet