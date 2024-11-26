Searchlight Pictures is preparing to tell another musical biopic with A Complete Unknown, a film that will tell the tale of legendary folk musician Bob Dylan. Dylan will be played in the movie by Timothée Chalamet. Ahead of the project's theatrical release this December, it has been revealed that Chalamet went all in on the method acting for this one: he performed at least 40 Dylan songs himself for the film.

The news comes courtesy of a behind-the-scenes featurette from Entertainment Weekly, which provides a sneak peek of the creative decisions behind A Complete Unknown. "There are 40 songs in the movie that [Chalamet] performs," producer Fred Berger says in the featurette. "On guitar, on harmonica, and singing live take after take after take." Chalamet also speaks about his process for Dylan's music, saying the following:

"It was important for me to sing and play live. Because if I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here? And I’m proud that we took that leap."

So it is clear that A Complete Unknown will feature many of Dylan's most iconic tunes. This includes perhaps Dylan's most well-known song, "Like a Rolling Stone," the lyrics of which serve as an inspiration for the film's title. Monica Barbero, who plays Dylan's girlfriend Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, told EW. "Knowing [Chalamet] had so many [songs] and learned to play and sing all of them, and the amount of work that it took me to get to where I got, knowing that he had an entire film's worth of performances, I was really amazed by how he took on each song and each performance."

'A Complete Unknown' Tackles an Important Time in Dylan's Life

A Complete Unknown will tell the story of Bob Dylan in the 1960s as he is making his way through the folk music scene in New York City. He runs into historical figures such as Pete Seeger, played by Edward Norton, who becomes a pivotal figure in his life. The film will depict one of the seminal moments in Dylan's life: his choice to switch to electric instruments in 1965. Other real-life musicians in the film will include Johnny Cash, portrayed by Boyd Holbrook, Woodie Gurthie, portrayed by Scott McNairy, and Bob Neuwirth, portrayed by Will Harrison. Elle Fanning also stars as another of Dylan's girlfriends, Sylvie Russo.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny filmmaker James Mangold directed A Complete Unknown. Mangold also adapted the screenplay alongside Jay Cocks, based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. Mangold produces the film for his Turnpike Films banner alongside Chalamet, Berger for Range Media, Alex Heineman for The Picture Company, Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen, Alan Gasmer for Veritas Entertainment, and Jeff Rosen.

A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.