As the release of Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown is nearing, new exciting details about the film are trickling down with teasers and images. The movie will chronicle the rise of a young Dylan as an artist and will focus on his interpersonal relationships with the artists of the time. The movie has many brilliant talents to take up the roles of now iconic musicians and among them is Monica Barbaro, who portrays legendary folk singer Joan Baez.

Now, Entertainment Weekly exclusively unveiled new images of the character which gives us a peak into Dylan and Baez’s relationship. The first close-up image sees Barbaro and Chalamet singing together, another sees them on stage, probably, the recreation of Newport Folk Festival, when Baez first invited Dylan on stage in 1963. The images certainly bring back to life some imperative moments from the country singer’s life and time.

Who is Monica Barbaro’s Character, Joan Baez?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

For the uninitiated, Baez helped accelerate Dylan’s rise in his early career, the two were romantically involved for some time and together emerged as folk's new wonder kids in the 60s. "She [boosted] his career in an absolutely massive way that catapulted him into the fame that he acquired,” Barbaro said of her character. Further sharing the dynamic between Dylan and Baez, she explained,

“He was an unmistakable genius lyricist, and he was writing music that people wanted at that time. So, I do think that it was going to happen for him. But she definitely was a very pivotal part in positioning him in front of her fans and making them listen to him. Would he still be Bob Dylan today? Probably. But was his tie-in with her something that completely changed the trajectory of his life and his career? A hundred percent.”

The movie also cast Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. Further rounding off the cast are P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger, and Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper along with Ryan Harris Brown, Eli Brown, Nick Pupo, Laura Kariuki, and many more.

A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters this December. You can check out the new image above and learn more about the feature with our guide here.