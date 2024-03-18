The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet is set to break box office records with starring roles in two high-grossing movies.

Chalamet played the lead in Wonka, which grossed over $630 million worldwide, and now stars in Dune: Part Two.

Despite strong competition, Dune: Part Two is expected to continue its box office success with a star-studded cast.

Currently, all eyes are on Dune: Part Two, meaning they are also on one of the film's stars, Timothée Chalamet. Less than a month into its theatrical run, the film has proven that sequels can be as good or even better than their predecessors, earning critical acclaim from all corners. Thus, it comes as no surprise that it’s a box office hit, earning $494 million worldwide in the 17 days it has been in theaters. The number is expected to grow as the film continues its theatrical run, but the current numbers are doing something for Chalamet -- they are setting him up for a box office world record for a movie star. He is one of the few people to lead two of the highest-grossing movies, all released within eight months. John Travolta previously held the record with the films Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978).

Chalamet played the titular character in Wonka, a film that grossed $630 million worldwide. With these movies, he has accumulated over $1 billion. This is a rare feat by an actor who has not starred in the massively popular superhero movies from universes like Marvel or DC. And even in superhero movies, the allure is usually a huge cast ensemble that doesn't let one lead shine. The figures make Chalamet one of the most valuable movie stars of our time.

'Wonka' vs 'Dune: Part Two'

Image via Warner Bros

Wonka got off to a great start. Week after week, it rose at the box office, dethroning the reigning titles like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The film was released on physical media but its theatrical domination continued. When Dune: Part Two finally made its theatrical debut, Wonka was still in the top 10 at the global box office despite being in theaters for over three months and available to watch at home. It ended up grossing over half a billion dollars. The film also stars Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubitt. The ensemble also features Calah Lane as Noodle, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton portrays Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins plays Wonka's mother, and Rowan Atkinson plays a priest. Additional cast members include Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Farnaby, Colin O'Brien and Ellie White.

Despite being dethroned by Kung Fu Panda 4, Dune: Part Two promises to continue raking it in for the rest of its theatrical run. The film also stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, and others.

