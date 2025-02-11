It's a wild time for Timothée Chalamet. Heading into the 2025 Academy Awards, Chalamet has earned his second nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, the first of which he received in 2018 for Call Me by Your Name. Now, he is nominated for his amazingly committed performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, which is also nominated for Best Picture, and on top of that, another one of Chalamet's films, Dune: Part Two, is also nominated for Best Picture. Alongside all of this, Chalamet now also has a hit album on the Billboard charts for his work on the A Complete Unknown soundtrack.

Forbes reports that on the Billboard charts, the film's soundtrack is ranked at No. 44 for Top Album Charts, and it is ranked at No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart. As the soundtrack most prominently features Chalamet as Dylan, his name is the first artist credited for the album. The film's soundtrack also features the work of Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton, who have both received Oscar nominations of their own for their performances in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet Truly Cannot Be Stopped

Timothée Chalamet showed off his singing abilities in 2023's Wonka, playing the beloved chocolatier, but he has truly taken things to another level with his work on and surrounding A Complete Unknown. The actor trained for five years for his performance as Dylan, saying in his interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, "I really was pushing myself to the limit of Bob Dylan." The actor also recently appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, a rare honor for the long-running sketch comedy show; Chalamet performed several Bob Dylan tracks in his own style, rather than impersonating the legendary singer.

Chalamet certainly isn't taking a break from acting, however. His next film is the A24 feature Marty Supreme, which is being directed by Josh Safdie, the acclaimed filmmaker who previously directed films like Good Time and Uncut Gems. Presumably, Chalamet will be returning for a third Dune film, which has not been greenlit, but director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed work on the project, titled Dune: Messiah has begun, and he speculated that filming could begin in 2026.

The Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025, and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. Stay tuned at Collider for all things Oscars, Timothée Chalamet, Dune, and more.