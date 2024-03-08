The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet's performance in Dune: Part Two helped sell the movie to audiences.

Dune grossed $100 million in its first three weeks, demonstrating cultural impact.

Dune: Part Two has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Villeneuve praising Chalamet's growth as an actor.

As is written, Timothée Chalamet has just experienced the biggest opening weekend of his career after the enormous $178.5 million global bow of his latest film Dune: Part Two. Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, the cast-out Duke of Arrakis, who must learn to survive amongst the Fremen, the native inhabitants of Arrakis, to avenge his family and confront the corrupt forces that seek to dominate the galaxy. That achievement is a feat so great, that it would surely make Javier Bardem's Stilgar stare in awe and utter the words "Lisan Al-Gaib!"

Proving himself to be a box office Mahdi, Chalamet's tremendous performance in Denis Villeneuve's spectacular sci-fi was a key factor in selling the movie to audiences, combined with the Gen Z star power he brought to the picture alongside co-stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Chalamet's previous highest-grossing opening weekend came ten years ago, for Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, in which he played a small supporting role. It grossed $132 million worldwide when it was first released.

Dune, meanwhile, saw a slightly staggered release schedule but still managed to gross $100 million in its first three weeks. More telling, however, is its cultural impact—the fact the sequel grossed almost double that is a key indicator of awareness growing as well as superb word-of-mouth. Wonka, meanwhile, remains in theaters at $625 million grossed and counting, and may yet topple Interstellar's $647 million worldwide total. However, that film has demonstrated spectacular legs the length of a Shai-Hulud, and has grossly overperformed its $83 million global bow.

Is 'Dune: Part Two' Worth Seeing?

Audiences would say yes, as would critics as well. The film sits at a certified 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an A CinemaScore. Villeneuve praised Chalamet, his leading man, for how he took on that responsibility, as he spoke to Total Film.

"That was like pure joy. And I was very moved and proud of how Timothée embraced Paul's journey I would say that he came on Part Two being a different actor than on Part One, where I felt he was less vulnerable, more grounded and more assured. Of course, when he did Part One, he was like, much younger. And it was his first time on a movie of that size. And he had to find his bearings, trying to find his boundaries, trying to protect his focus. He was learning a lot. In Part Two, he came in with much more experience and too, and Timothée and I were very excited about what was in front of us for Paul's journey that I knew Timothée was looking forward to implode or explode I don't know, in front of the camera and I'm very proud of the way he did it."

Not bad for a kid with a YouTube channel called ModdedController360. Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters now. This article was assisted using data provided by Omnia Agency.

