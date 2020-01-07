Timothée Chalamet Will Transform Into Bob Dylan for James Mangold-Directed Biopic

0

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic about the ’60s folk/rock icon’s life. This news may come as a surprise to many of us considering we never really pegged Chalamet for the musical sort (will he take on Dylan’s nasally tenor to croon classic hits like “Blowin’ in the Wind”?) but this could — hear me out — actually work.

Deadline first reported the castin news. The outlet’s report also includes Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold helming the biopic about Dylan’s early life as he slowly rises to fame and acclaim in the mid-20th century. The still-untitled biopic has a home at Fox Searchlight. It seems Mangold’s relationship with 20th Century Fox remains strong following their work together on Ford v. Ferrari as the director moves to the indie-leaning arm of the Disney-owned studio for this next project. No other details have been announced yet, including other casting news or an intended filming start date.

Chalamet is ostensibly taking zero days off as he continues to add career-making roles to his plate. 2019 was yet another big year for the young actor as he starring in David Michôd‘s Netflix original The King and re-teamed with Lady Bird colleagues Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan on Little Women. There will be no slowing down for the acting from here on out as he prepares for the release of Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune, which sees him leading a wildly talented cast, and Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch. It’s likely Chalamet will be juggling his Dylan duties with preparations for the sequel to Call Me By Your Name, the still-undated project to which he’s also attached.

For more on Chalamet’s projects past and present, check out our review of Little Women and get the latest updates on Dune here.