The Big Picture James Mangold shared a new image from the set of his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan.

Edward Norton, who plays folk musician Pete Seege, was spotted in set images earlier this week.

James Mangold has shared another set photo—although this one is particularly well shot—from his upcoming biopic of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown. The movie features Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and from the looks of the gorgeous photograph Mangold has shared on his social media (taken by his own fair hand, too), the aesthetic of the film looks absolutely stunning. The image in question shows Chalamet's Dylan striding across a night-time New York City striding towards the neon-lit sign of the famous Hotel Chelsea, where Dylan moved into in the fall of 1965.

He would take Room #211, and write some of the finest songs in his career while residing in the hotel. Dylan stayed at the Hotel Chelsea at various times during the 1960s, a period when he was transitioning from his folk roots to a more rock-oriented sound. This era was crucial in Dylan's career, marked by his controversial decision to "go electric" at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. The atmosphere of the Hotel Chelsea, filled with artists, musicians, and poets, provided a fertile ground for creativity and collaboration, influencing the work of many residents, including Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Janis Joplin, Arthur C. Clarke—who wrote 2001: A Space Odyssey there—Patti Smith, and more.

Who Else Is in 'A Complete Unknown'?

Edward Norton will also star in the biopic as Pete Seeger, a folk musician who helped mold Dylan's sound, alongside the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Nick Offerman, and P.J. Byrne. Holbrook steps into the iconic shoes of Johnny Cash, marking yet another high-profile role for the actor who's become a favorite of director Mangold, having previously worked together on the critically acclaimed Logan and last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Fanning, acclaimed for her portrayal of Catherine in Hulu's acclaimed series The Great, is rumored to be playing the role of Sylvie Russo, a character believed to be modeled after Suze Rotolo, the storied artist and Bob Dylan's 1960s flame. Barbaro plays the folk legend Joan Baez, Offerman plays the influential musicologist Alan Lomax and Byrne plays Harold Leventhal, rounding out the cast for the time being.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the state of play in A Complete Unknown.