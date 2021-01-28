Dune star Timothée Chalamet and Waves actress Taylor Russell are in talks to star in Bones & All, a new horror movie that will reunite Chalamet with his Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Dave Kajganich wrote the script, based the novel by Camille DeAngelis. That shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing as Kajganich also wrote A Bigger Splash and Guadagnino's Suspiria remake. Production is expected to start this spring, in either April or May.

Bones & All follows a young woman named Maren Yearly who travels across the country as she searches for the father she’s never met -- all in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her. Multiple studios and streamers are chasing the package, which is considered a good one since horror never goes out of style.

Guadagnino is coming off the HBO series We Are Who We Are, and he has been talking about a Call Me by Your Name sequel for the past several years, though who knows if that project has been affected by Armie Hammer's recent social media scandal. I may not have cared for the director's Suspiria remake but I loved the last movie he made with Chalamet, so perhaps Bones & All will be a return to form for the filmmaker.

Russell recently wrapped production on the final season of Netflix's Lost in Space, while Chalamet will soon be seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune as well as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, both of which are expected to come out later this year. The young actor is also said to be high on WB's list for its upcoming Willy Wonka movie, along with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

