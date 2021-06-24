Filming is currently underway for Luca Guadagnino’s latest project, Bones & All, and a first image of the cannibal drama showcases the two young actors headlining the picture — Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. This is Chalamet's second time working with Guadagnino, who directed the young star to his breakout role and an Academy Award nomination in Call Me by Your Name. Bones & All also reunites Guadagnino with writer David Kajganich, who has written most of the Italian director's filmography, including Suspiria and A Bigger Splash.

Bones & All follows Russell's Maren Yearly as she traverses the country looking for her dad, attempting to discover more about her terrifying past. And that past is — she eats people, particularly ones that she feels emotionally connected to. On the way she meets Chalamet's Lee, a fellow young cannibal, who joins her on her trip and they begin to fall in love. They are joined by Mark Rylance, André Holland, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny. Bones & All also features yet another reunion between Guadagnino and Michael Stuhlbarg, who gave a tenderly moving performance as Chalamet's father in Call Me by Your Name (Guadagnino sure likes to continue his creative partnerships!).

Image via Frenesy Film Company

RELATED: Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ Starts Principal Photography and Adds Cast Members Like Director David Gordon Green in His First Acting Role

I've seen many descriptions of the movie that do not disclose the fact that these characters are cannibals, instead focusing on how these characters are "othered" or on the "fringes of society" — and that's because they eat other humans. The film is based on Camille DeAngelis' book of the same name, which does employ cannibalism as a metaphor for disenfranchised peoples during Reagan's America.

Our first image certainly doesn't give us any clues about the film's gruesome subject matter. We only see Russell and Chalamet stopped at a gas station in what looks like the middle of nowhere. Notably, they have turned away from each other, which makes for a slightly melancholy but significant tableau. I'm particularly living for Chalamet's styling, in what seems to be pink-dyed hair and a pink unbuttoned-flowing shirt to match. Again, the current dialogue around Bones & All specifically hides its cannibalistic elements, which might be a good tactic to give audiences a good surprise when they hit the theaters. However, with the book already being published for over six years now, it's hardly uncommon knowledge. The first trailer might give us some more insight into how the movie will be marketed.

Bones & All is currently filming in Ohio, and does not yet have a release date.

KEEP READING: Luca Guadagnino’s Plans for a ‘Suspiria’ Sequel Were Genuinely Insane

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself "What exactly makes a Loki a Loki?"

Read Next

Kristen Santer (133 Articles Published) More From Kristen Santer