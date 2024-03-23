The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet's latest film, Dune: Part Two, has become his top-grossing movie domestically, surpassing Wonka at the box office.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two has made over $220 million domestically and passed the $500 million milestone globally.

Chalamet's success with Wonka and Dune: Part Two has propelled him to nearly $1.2 billion in global box office earnings and critical acclaim.

Star Timothée Chalamet is having a feast at the box office, with the back-to-back blockbusters Wonka and Dune: Part Two. Having recently broken a nearly five-decade-old record, Chalamet can break out the champagne once again this weekend, after delivering the biggest hit of his already exemplary career. On Friday, Dune: Part Two overtook Wonka’s lifetime haul to become Chalamet’s top-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced on a reported budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two grossed $4.5 million on its fourth Friday at the domestic box office, taking its running total to $220 million. This puts it $2 million ahead of Wonka’s $218 million lifetime total. Incidentally, Wonka debuted just a few months ago during Christmastime, and was actually still in the top 10 of the domestic charts when Dune: Part Two opened earlier this month. Both films were actually supposed to be released in the same year, but Dune: Part Two was delayed by several months because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The second in Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, Dune: Part Two made over twice as much as Wonka — $82 million compared to $39 million — in its opening weekend. The movie recently passed the coveted $500 million milestone at the global box office, where it still trails Wonka by about $100 million. Directed by Paul King and produced on a reported budget of around $130 million, the prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” grossed $630 million worldwide — a benchmark that Dune: Part Two will most probably overtake by the end of its run.

Like Wonka, which delivered remarkably strong holds through the holidays and well into the new year, Dune: Part Two has yet to drop below the second spot at the domestic box office, despite competition from Kung Fu Panda 4 and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in back-to-back weeks. Reviews have certainly helped; Dune: Part Two currently sits at a “fresh” 93% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to Wonka’s 82% approval rating.

Chalamet, who broke onto the scene with a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and then established himself with acclaimed performances in films such as Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, has been honored with one Academy Award nomination and three Golden Globe nods. Combined, Wonka and Dune: Part Two have grossed nearly $1.2 billion globally, and nearly $450 million stateside. Chalamet’s achievements are all the more remarkable for the simple fact that he continues to hold out on participating in a superhero movie — the dominant blockbuster genre of his generation. He will next star as the iconic Bob Dylan in a new biopic currently in production under the direction of James Mangold. You can watch Wonka at home and Dune: Part Two in theaters.

