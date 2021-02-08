Among the many delightful commercials at this year's Super Bowl (and also Bruce Springsteen lowkey asking us to find middle ground with white supremacist terrorists), I particularly enjoyed the spiritual sequel to Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands, starring a very appropriately-cast leading man, Timothée Chalamet, as "Edgar Scissorhands," and a returning Winona Ryder as his mom. The ad gives us many delightful fish-out-of-water comedy beats involving "a young man trying to live in normal society with giant scissors for hands," and wouldn't you know it, they all still work!

But that doesn't change the fact that this is all for the purpose of selling Cadillac cars — specifically, the all-electric LYRIQ model with hands-free steering. Is this level of commercialization at all antithetical to Burton's original intent with his tale of outcasts, romance, and individuality?

According to Burton, not so much! In a statement given to the Los Angeles Times, the director explained how he gave his blessing to the producers of this new ad:

"It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

This is very wholesome and sweet of Burton to say! And yes, Chalamet stans who've gotten a taste of this world and want more would do well to check out Burton's original 1990 film to see where it all began.

Chalamet himself spoke highly of the experience, telling Vogue that he's been a Tim Burton fan his whole life, and that "working with Winona was a total dream come true. She’s an incredible actress and continues to be an American icon." As for Ryder, she became emotional when she saw Chalamet don the iconic costume. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said:

"It was quite a moment. Very surreal ... I was really blown away by him and everyone’s work putting the character together. He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character."

Hollywood, if you'd like to recast Chalamet as all of Johnny Depp's other roles, we're listening! I'll take an entire feature film where he plays Jack Sparrow's weirdo nephew! Or let him split the Mads Mikkelsen role!

Check out the full Cadillac "Edgar Scissorhands" ad below.

