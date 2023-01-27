Timothée Chalamet is often cited as this generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, and it’s not hard to see why. He has become one of the most exciting young stars of his generation because he genuinely seems to pursue exciting projects from great filmmakers, and hasn’t simply attached himself to popular franchises and generic young adult roles. While Chalamet has certainly boosted his international appeal with the Dune franchise, he’s still taken the time to work on smaller projects from directors like Luca Guadagnino and Greta Gerwig. Thankfully, Chalamet generally seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about his popularity.

Chalamet’s greatest attribute is his versatility. He’s shown that he could be absolutely heartbreaking in Beautiful Boy, inspirationally courageous in Dune, and haplessly charismatic in Call Me By Your Name. However, Chalamet’s strengths as a dramatic performer have given him the unfair reputation that he’s exclusively played dark, brooding loners with serious attitude problems. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as he’s shown on multiple occasions that he’s just as dynamic as a comedic performer. Here are some of his funniest characters thus far.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Wonders Why Apple TV+ Hasn't Called Him in New Ad Campaign

Daniel in 'Hot Summer Nights'

This unusual A24 dark comedy casts Chalamet as Daniel, a lonely, awkward teenager sent to live in a small beachside community for the summer. While Chalamet’s initial moping is amusing, it's seeing him uncomfortably attempt to flirt with his illustrious crush McKayla Strawberry (Maika Monroe) that is truly hilarious. McKayla is energetic, well-spoken, and confident; everything that Daniel is not. Their heartwarming comic banter makes even the film’s dramatic shifts more humorous.

Kyle Scheible in 'Lady Bird'

Lady Bird is so accurate in its depiction of what going to high school actually feels like that many of its characters feel like elevated versions of traditional teen movie archetypes. The truth is that everyone knew someone like Kyle Scheible in school, and Chalamet epitomizes the attitude of a pretentious self-proclaimed philosopher and introvert who seems to need everyone to know that he’s not into popular trends. Chalamet does a great job at showing how someone like Christine (Saoirse Ronan) might initially fall for him, and then realize that he’s really not worth her time.

Laurie in 'Little Women'

Gerwig’s lively, heartfelt adaptation of the beloved novel pays respect to the period setting and original source material but makes the characters and themes relatable from a modern point of view. Chalamet’s emphatic performance as Theodore Lawrence is slightly satirical of the ignorance of wealthy children, but that doesn’t mean he’s not also utterly charming and genuinely funny at times, particularly in playful scenes with Saoirse Ronan's Jo. Laurie’s heart-stricken dedication of affection to Jo goes from being ridiculously over-the-top in its melodrama to surprisingly touching.

Zeffirelli in The French Dispatch

In this collection of short stories from Wes Anderson, Chalamet is once again cast as a pretentious scholar who has to have his perspective adjusted after meeting a strongly-spoken woman. Chalamet appears as the revolutionary student leader Zeffirelli, whose movement gains the notice of the nosy journalist Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), who takes a personal and professional interest in him. Seeing the awkward flirtations between the two, despite the significant age gap, makes for an interesting subplot to cast alongside a revolutionary period in French history. It gets even more awkwardly hilarious when Zeffirelli discovers that his heart really belongs to his biggest rival, the defiant female student Juliette (Lyna Khoudri).

Yule in Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay’s wild satire of the American media, political landscape and popular culture would be really depressing if it wasn’t so consistently hilarious in its mockery of things we all know to be true; it says a lot about our current reality that a bizarre satire from the guy that made Step Brothers doesn’t feel that far removed from the truth. Regardless, Chalamet’s performance as the young philosopher Yule is arguably one of the film’s strangest, even if he does end up giving a somewhat moving monologue at the very end. His hilarious attempts to shoplift in front of the blacklisted scientist Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) kick off a strangely sweet relationship between two polar opposites. Yule asking Melanie Lynskey's June if she games is also one of the film's highlights.

Edgar in Cadillac's Edward Scissorhands Ad

Chalamet’s fans have been dreaming of casting him in various roles for years, which may have led to his casting as the magical chocolate factory owner in the upcoming Wonka musical. Although some may still dream of casting him as the titular character in a reboot of Tim Burton's cult classic Edward Scissorhands, he did pop up in a hilarious Super Bowl ad for Cadillac in which he starred as Edgar, the son of Johnny Depp’s original character. It’s a fun and funny tribute to one of Burton’s best, and even gave Chalamet a chance to interact with the original film’s star Winona Ryder, who appears as his mother.

Various in 'Saturday Night Live'

Amidst the Academy Award buzz he was receiving for Dune, The French Dispatch, and Don’t Look Up, Chalamet stopped by Saturday Night Live to boost his campaign with a hosting gig. Not every young actor automatically makes a great host, but Chalamet’s impressive debut on the sketch series indicates that he certainly should do more comedies. After a killer opening monologue that saw him poking fun at HBO Max’s decision to release Dune simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, Chalamet appeared alongside Pete Davidson as two passionate New York Jets fans that get a bit too worked up on their alternate news program.

Himself in Apple TV+ Ad

After launching in November 2020, Apple TV+ has become one of the most dominant streaming services in the industry; it became the first streaming platform to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture with Coda and has signed deals with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Joel Coen, and Alfonso Cuarón. Apparently, Chalamet is a little confused as to why he doesn’t have a project with the streamer now, and he got to make fun of that in an amusing Apple TV+ ad. As he scrolls through the platform’s features, Chalamet sees that between Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Lawrence, it seems like he’s the only one that’s been left out. Perhaps this is a subtle way of suggesting he has something with Apple TV+ in the works.