While it was once the dominant form of American cinematic storytelling, the Western genre has been relatively quiet within the past decade of Hollywood filmmaking. There have certainly been some successful new entries in the genre, with Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist revenge thriller Django Unchained becoming the highest grossing western of all-time, but Westerns have largely subsided in favor of superhero films and other franchise-based properties. While it's possible that the formula of a Western may seem antiquated to modern audiences, truly great films within the genre can look back at history from a more nuanced perspective. Although it features great work from both Christian Bale and Wes Studi, Scott Cooper’s historical western Hostiles also featured a breakout performance by Timothée Chalamet.

Who Does Timothée Chalamet Play in ‘Hostiles?'

Set during the very end of the 19th century, Hostiles examines the continued violence between the United States military and the native indigenous tribes, which has ravaged the nation’s frontiers. Although he is planning to retire after a lifetime of fighting, the United States Army Captain Joseph Blocker (Bale) is assigned a secret mission by President Benjamin Harrison to transport the Cheyenne war chief Yellow Hawk (Studi) and his family safely to their ancestral homeland in Montana. Blocker has his concerns about the mission; not only will the expedition put him in significant danger, but his experience fighting against the Cheyenne chief makes him feel ill-equipped to honor their traditions.

In order to ensure that Yellow Hawk’s family is protected from vengeful rival tribes, Blocker is assigned a company of soldiers to accompany him on the journey to Montana. Chalamet co-stars as the young Private Philippe Dejardin, a recently promoted member of the United States military with no combat experience. Also joining the mission is Sergeant Thomas Metz (Rory Cochrane), Corporal Henry Woodson (Jonathan Majors), and the new recruit Rudy Kidder (Jesse Plemons). After the group finds the young widow Rosalee Quaid (Rosamund Pike), whose family has been massacred in an attack by a Comanche war group, they decide to take her under their protection. What begins as a fairly straightforward adventure story turns into a deeply unsettling revisionist western that examines the cyclical nature of violence within the American frontier.

While Blocker's emotional journey of accepting his own prejudice makes for a fascinating character arc, Bale gives a very reserved performance that may not be easy to empathize with. Hostiles relies upon Chalamet for its more emotional moments, as he is a more expressive character who openly questions the nature of the mission. While Chalamet never characterizes Dejardin as defiant, his willingness to voice concerns about treading into enemy territory was an integral perspective to include. It was needed as a counterpart to Blocker, who hides behind his orders as a means of justifying the sins of his past. Chalamet’s ability to hold his own against an actor of Bale’s caliber in his limited scenes speaks to his incredible screen presence.

Timothée Chalamet Embodies Innocence and Hope in ‘Hostiles'

Although the film is highly critical of the role played by white settlers in the genocide of indigenous groups, Chalamet plays one of the few innocent characters in the film. Despite his extensive training, Dejardin finds himself ill-equipped for the violence on the frontier, forcing him to question the institutions he dedicated his life to. Chalamet’s youth compared to the other members of the company reflects how easily young men are seduced by the notion of military duty; it doesn't take Dejardin long to determine that there’s nothing “honorable” about killing innocent communities that just want to be left in peace. The nuanced depiction of white guilt and generational trauma is what elevates Hostiles as one of the best westerns of the 21st century.

While it is often challenging for actors of significant fame to become unrecognizable in the role, Chalamet commits to the physicality of the role and gives a very authentic performance. Unlike many of the more exciting westerns of the 1950s and ‘60s, Hostiles reflects on the mundanity of trekking for extensive lengths, setting up camps, and tracking enemy movements. While this could have made for a dull approach, it becomes interesting to see how Dejardin’s approach to his duty differs compared to his fellow soldiers. The chemistry between the soldiers reflects how each man approached the rigors of his duty differently.

Though he is met with a gruesome fate, Chalamet proved that he could give a great performance despite a limited amount of screen time. In crafting a realistic version of the Reconstruction Era, Cooper does not resort to formula and attempt to give Dejardin a more optimistic fate than the one a soldier in his position likely would have had. Chalamet’s emotionally charged performance ensures that Dejardin lingers in the viewers' minds long after he exits the screen.

‘Hostiles’ Was a Breakout Role for Timothée Chalamet

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While he had previously had a small role in Jason Reitman’s ensemble dramedy Men, Women, & Children, Hostiles was among Chalamet’s first major screen credits. His performance indicated that he was not averse to challenging material, and that he was willing to appear in thought-provoking projects that sparked serious discussions about critical issues. Cooper is certainly a filmmaker with an uncompromising approach to his subject material, and Chalamet succeeds in treating the material with the rigor that it deserves.

Though it was released the same year as his breakout roles in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, Hostiles indicated Chalamet’s interesting in working within a multitude of genres. After Hostiles was hailed as an instant classic western, Chalamet delivered a career defining performance with the Dune franchise and appeared in the horror romance Bones and All. While it may be one of the lower profile films in his filmography, Hostiles is evident of Chalamet’s commitment to great material. It hopefully will not be the last western film of his career, as the genre could use more of his performances.

