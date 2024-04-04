The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet's early starring role in Hot Summer Nights showcases his versatility as a leading actor.

The film shifts from a coming-of-age drama to a neo-noir thriller, highlighting Chalamet's character's complexities.

Chalamet's performance in the film proves he can portray both vulnerable and darker characters convincingly.

Although Hollywood’s emphasis on continuing long-standing franchises and increasing streaming content has led to less emphasis on developing new movie stars, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as one of the true icons of his generation. Although Chalamet proved that he was interested in challenging material from acclaimed filmmakers with Lady Bird and his Oscar-nominated work in Call Me By Your Name, the overwhelming critical and commercial success of Wonka and the Dune films has landed Chalamet a major deal to develop upcoming projects. While it will be exciting to see which route his career takes next, Chalamet got one of his earliest starring roles in the underrated A24 neo-noir thriller Hot Summer Nights.

What Is 'Hot Summer Nights' About?

Set in the summer of 1991, Hot Summer Nights follows the awkward teenage boy Daniel (Timothée Chalamet), who is sent to spend his time off of school with his aunt in Cape Cod after the mysterious death of his father. Chalamet is perfectly cast as an awkward, isolated teenage loner who has issues developing his confidence. Unable to connect with his family and feeling that the world is against him, Daniel approaches his summer experience with trepidation. However, Daniel’s outlook on life changes when he meets the enigmatic hot shot Hunter Strawberry (Alex Roe), who introduces him to the world of marijuana dealing. Chalamet’s sensitive performance shows why Daniel’s off proclivities make him perfectly suited for the illicit trade.

Although the early section of the film primarily focuses on Daniel’s interactions with Hunter, Hot Summer Nights becomes an emotionally layered depiction of millennial romantic anxieties. Working with Hunter introduces Daniel to his new partner’s sister, McKayla (Maika Monroe), a free-spirited girl who is far more willing to act on impulse than her brother is. Chalamet instantly conveys why Daniel finds McKayla so alluring; he has never felt that anyone understood him, and felt like he was an outsider within a community that is unwilling to evolve. Since Daniel recognizes that McKayla shares his enthusiasm for living life to the fullest, it makes sense why he instantly falls head over heels for her. Although the plot machinations of Hot Summer Nights require Daniel and McKayla to fall in love rather quickly, Chalamet never makes the character’s actions feel forced.

Daniel and McKayla’s relationship starts in a manner that is not atypical for a coming-of-age romance film. Although Hunter forbids him from spending time with his sister, Daniel goes behind his back to attract McKayla’s attention, leading them to become entirely infatuated with each other at a summer carnival. While the situations the pair finds themselves in could easily have come off as stereotypical, Chalamet and Monroe do a great job at showing the overblown emotional state of adolescent romance. It’s a heightened depiction of yearning and desires because the characters view their situation as one of life and death; those stakes become legitimate once Hot Summer Nights changes directions in its second half.

'Hot Summer Nights' Makes an Interesting Tonal Shift

Although Daniel’s growth in confidence is initially presented in a somewhat comical manner, Hot Summer Nights transforms from being a coming-of-age dramedy to a shocking neo-noir thriller. Daniel and Hunters’ business proves to be a little too successful, allowing them to rise within the ranks of Cape Cod’s criminal underworld. Once he begins taking an interest in selling cocaine, Daniel decides to start deceiving his employer Dex (Emory Cohen) and selling behind his back. While this drastic change in the narrative direction certainly comes as a shock for those expecting a more traditional teen dramedy, Chalamet ensures that Daniel’s decision feels authentic. Daniel is a sensitive character who is only thinking about his short-term goals; he never takes the time to consider what the lasting implications of his action could be.

Hot Summer Nights is an interesting film within the coming-of-age canon because Daniel is not always a likable character; he often makes short-sighted decisions that have deadly consequences, and doesn’t consider the danger that he puts both Hunter and McKayla in. However, Chalamet is perfectly suited to play a vulnerable character who is caught up in the energy of the movement. In a character arc that’s not dissimilar from Bryan Cranston’s role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, Daniel begins to forget why he began dealing in the first place. Although it was initially a way for him to escape his boredom, Daniel never intended to become a criminal for the rest of his life. This heartbreaking admission makes Hot Summer Nights’ downbeat ending feel more poetic than it would have been otherwise.

'Hot Summer Nights' Proved Timothée Chalamet Could Be a Lead

Although he had earned his first screen role in Jason Reitman’s ensemble drama Men, Women, and Children, Hot Summer Nights proved that Chalamet was capable of leading a film. The movie is almost exclusively shown from Daniel’s perspective, giving Chalamet the freedom to expand upon his desires and motivations. Director Elijah Bynum creates an energetic style that emphasizes poppy, colorful visuals merged with nostalgia needle drops, including a particularly memorable usage of David Bowie’s “All the Young Dudes.” To Chalamet’s credit, his performance is so internalized that Daniel’s story arc never feels secondary to the film’s more artistic sensibilities.

While much of the film relies on Daniel’s inherent likability, Chalamet proved in Hot Summer Nights that he could play darker characters. Daniel’s shift from being a vulnerable adolescent to a ruthless drug dealer is not dissimilar from Paul Atreides’ character arc in Dune: Part Two; in both films, the audience is forced to reckon with the revelation that the character they had recognized as the “hero” was far more selfish in their desires. This dramatic twist wouldn’t have been nearly as impactful in either film if Chalamet hadn’t succeeded in making his characters feel so innocent in the first place. In addition to proving the range he is capable of, Hot Summer Nights is an underrated gem that Chalamet’s fans should certainly take a chance on.

