A24 has developed quite a name for itself thanks to its willingness to tackle projects that few others could even conceive of, and one of its most intriguing upcoming films just got an interesting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Marty Supreme, the upcoming Ping-Pong movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, may be one of the most expensive A24 films ever produced. The movie is currently filming in New York and Deadline reports that a rumored budget of around $70 million, more than double and triple the final price tags of some of the studio’s most famous movies. In addition to Chalamet and Paltrow, Marty Supreme also stars Fran Drescher, Odessa A’zion, Sandra Bernhard, Tyler the Creator, Abel Ferrara, Kevin O’Leary, and more.

Ronald Bronstein wrote the script for Marty Supreme along with Josh Safdie, who has also been tapped to direct. Safdie’s most famous work came from directing Uncut Gems, the 2019 psychological thriller starring Adam Sandler that many felt he should have received an Oscar nomination for his performance. Safdie also directed Good Time, the 2017 heist thriller starring Robert Pattinson, and he also worked with Bronstein on the script. Adam Sandler recently confirmed that he would reunite with Josh and his brother Benny, who also directed him in Uncut Gems, on a new project, but details about it are being kept under wraps. Benny recently played Edward Teller in Oppenheimer after also featuring in one episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi and playing Joel Wachs in Licorice Pizza, and he’s also been tapped for a small role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently in production.

Another of A24’s Most Expensive Films Is Coming Soon

While A24 is filming Marty Supreme in New York, it is also engaged in post-production on The Smashing Machine, the upcoming film starring Dwayne Johnson as UFC legend Mark Kerr, which has also been dubbed one of the most expensive A24 movies. Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie’s brother, Benny Safdie, has been tapped to direct The Smashing Machine, which wrapped earlier this year. Johnson will star in the film alongside Emily Blunt, with Mark Kerr also receiving a writing credit for his work consulting the film.

Marty Supreme is currently filming in New York but does not yet have an official release window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Chalamet in Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

Marty Supreme In 1950s New York, Marty Reisman rises through the underground world of table tennis, transforming the sport with his acrobatic skills and flamboyant personality. As he navigates fame, fortune, and a cast of colorful characters, his obsession with winning collides with personal struggles in this biopic directed by Josh Safdie. Director Josh Safdie Cast Timothée Chalamet , gwyneth paltrow , Tyler the Creator , Odess A'zion , Penn Jillette , Kevin O'Leary , Abel Ferrara Writers Ronald Bronstein , Josh Safdie

