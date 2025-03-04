Timothée Chalamet has always had a star power that has made his projects worth revisiting. From his earliest performances, Chalamet has demonstrated his ability to create nuanced and relatable characters. Chalamet has shown himself capable of taking on leading roles, and making the most of smaller ones. Many of Chalamet's projects feature charming stories, which make the movies worth rewatching time and time again.

Many of Chalamet's movies are accessible to viewers across generations. Some movies, like Lady Bird, are easy to revisit because they are timeless stories about human nature that so many viewers can relate to. Other movies, like Wonka, are rewatchable because they highlight charming characters and fun adventures. The most rewatchable Chalamet movies feature dynamic characters who find themselves in the middle of compelling stories.

10 'Bones and All' (2022)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via MGM

Bones and All is a romantic horror film, featuring Chalamet as a young cannibal, Lee, who takes fellow cannibalistic teenager Maren (Taylor Russell) under his wing. The movie is based on Camille DeAngelis's 2015 novel of the same name. Like the source material, Bones and All explores Lee and Maren's relationship as they navigate the world as social pariahs. For those who can stomach the gore, the movie is a fun, if unsettling, love story.

Bones and All is so rewatchable because it is a charming journey, even if the protagonists have unsettling dietary habits. This unique coming-of-age story gives Chalamet a chance to create a different type of character than those he's known for playing. In addition to being a fun movie to revisit for any horror fan, it's an accessible horror entry for those who might not totally be sold on the genre. Bones and All is a surprisingly earnest reflection on human nature, told through unconventional yet relatable protagonists.