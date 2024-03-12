The Big Picture Chalamet's acting journey began with school productions, leading to a phenomenal breakout performance in Call Me by Your Name.

After early TV roles, Chalamet's film career had a strong start, with appearances in movies such as "Men, Women & Children" and "Interstellar."

Chalamet's success continued with lead roles in movies like "One & Two" and supporting roles in films like "Love the Coopers."

You may know him now as Paul Atreides and Willy Wonka, but before securing those career-altering roles, Timothée Chalamet came from humble beginnings. As the press junket for Wonka made abundantly clear, Chalamet's love for acting began at a young age, performing in school-produced musicals and plays. Where that young Chalamet was likely starring in those shows because it was fun, it wouldn't be much longer before he would become an Academy Award-nominated actor and a pop culture sensation.

Chalamet's true rise to stardom undoubtedly began with Call Me by Your Name, with his phenomenal portrayal of Elio serving as a true breakout performance that earned him that Oscar nomination. After that, Chalamet has had a wealth of memorable performances in a diverse array of projects, such as Kyle Scheible in Lady Bird, Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy, and perhaps most notably, Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's smash-hit adaptation of Dune. The second chapter, Dune: Part Two, has become one of the biggest successes of 2024, and Chalamet is expected to return for the third and final planned installment. Chalamet is also primed to portray legendary musician Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

This career has caused Timothée Chalamet's career to skyrocket, and fans are undoubtedly familiar with many of his most famous roles. However, today we'll be covering the films that started Timothée Chalamet's prestigious career. While yes, Chalamet's roots are very much in television, having starred in a memorable if not purposefully unlikable role in Homeland, his early film career is nothing to scoff at. You may recognize many of these films, but might have forgotten the roles that Chalamet had to play in them before he became a world-renowned star.

'Men, Women & Children' (2014)

Release Date: October 17th, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes Director: Jason Reitman Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ansel Elgort, Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Judy Greer, Dean Norris, Emma Thompson, and Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet's feature film debut was alongside a stellar ensemble cast with Men, Women & Children. Another teen-centric drama by Juno director Jason Reitman, Men, Women & Children, explores the daily lifestyles of several young adults and their parents, as they deal with everyday tension and distractions. Chalamet has a smaller antagonist role as Danny Vance, who is a friend turned enemy of Tim (Ansel Elgort) after Tim neglects the school football team for his girlfriend Brandy (Kaitlyn Dever). Men, Women & Children is available to stream on Prime Video.

'Worst Friends' (2014)

Release Date: November 4th, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Director: Ralph Hashemi Arend Starring: Richard Tanne, Noah Barrow, Kristen Connolly, Cody Horn, Larry Fessenden, and Timothée Chalamet

Less than a month after the release of Men, Women & Children, Timothée Chalamet's second feature film would appear with Worst Friends. A darkly comedic feature, Worst Friends tells the story of two childhood "friends" that reunite after tragedy. When Jake (Richard Tanne) is involved in a devastating car accident, his acquaintance Sam (Noah Barrow) becomes his impromptu caretaker, though they both have ulterior motives. Timothée Chalamet appears in the film via flashback as the younger version of Sam. Worst Friends is available to stream on Tubi.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Release Date: November 7th, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes Director: Christopher Nolan Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet, David Oyelowo, Casey Affleck, Topher Grace, and Matt Damon

Timothée Chalamet hit a hat trick in 2014 with a big one: Christopher Nolan's immediate follow-up to The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar. A slightly divisive but still widely beloved space odyssey by Nolan, the simple way to describe this complex sci-fi drama is that it follows Josh Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA astronaut and single father, as he embarks on a time-bending expedition into space. Chalamet's most significant role to date; he plays Cooper's rebellious teenage son, Tom, who spends much of the movie picking on his little sister Murph (Mackenzie Foy). Interstellar is available to stream on Prime Video.

'One & Two' (2015)

Release Date: August 14th, 2015 Run Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Director: Andrew Droz Palermo Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Timothée Chalamet, Elizabeth Reaser, Grant Bowler, Kyle Andrew Bell, and Chantey Colet

While not Timothée Chalamet's first film, One & Two marks the actor's first lead role in a theatrically released movie. Siblings Eva (Kiernan Shipka) and Zac (Timothée Chalamet) love each other unconditionally but struggle in their remote family home due to their abusive father, Daniel (Grant Bowler). They find a unique method of escape when each of them discovers they have supernatural abilities that can take them far away from Daniel. One & Two is available to stream on Tubi.

'The Adderall Diaries' (2016)

Release Date: March 10th, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes Director: Pamela Romanowsky Starring: James Franco, Ed Harris, Amber Heard, Jim Parrack, Timothée Chalamet, Danny Flaherty, Christian Slater, and Cynthia Nixon

Chalamet plays a younger version of a protagonist in A24's The Adderall Diaries. Novelist and author Stephen Elliott (James Franco) is in the process of publishing a true-crime story about convict Hans Reiser (Christan Slater). Meanwhile, Stephen has an unexpected reunion with his dad, Neil (Ed Harris), and both of them have conflicting stories on their alleged abusive history. That history is translated in flashbacks, where Timothée Chalamet plays the teenage version of Stephen. The Adderall Diaries is available to stream on Max.

'Love the Coopers' (2015)

Release Date: November 13th, 2015 Run Time: 1 hour 47 minutes Director: Jessie Nelson Starring: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Alex Borstein, Timothée Chalamet, Maxwell Simkins, Blake Baumgartner, Amanda Seyfried, Alan Arkin, Marisa Tomei, Olivia Wilde, and Jake Lacy

Before showcasing his comedic chops in Wonka, Timothée Chalamet got to showcase them in the star-studded holiday comedy Love the Coopers. Featuring several acting icons, such as Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Steve Martin, and more, Love the Coopers sees the members of a large family, each going through their own personal troubles, as they try to navigate the tumultuous holiday season. Chalamet plays the eldest son of single dad Hank Cooper (Ed Helms), who is understandably pretty rebellious given his family's current problems. Love the Coopers is available to rent on Prime Video.

'Miss Stevens' (2016)

Release Date: September 20th, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour 26 minutes Director: Julia Hart Starring: Lily Rabe, Timothée Chalamet, Lili Reinhart, Anthony Quintal, Oscar Nuñez, and Rob Huebel

Just a year before Timothée Chalamet would officially become a world-famous Oscar nominee with Call Me by Your Name, he starred in a very different kind of coming-of-age story with Miss Stevens. A far more lighthearted and wholesome venture that could almost be called a modern-day The Holdovers, the film sees high school English teacher Miss Stevens (Lily Rabe) tasked with chaperoning three students to a prestigious drama competition. One of these students is Billy (Timothée Chalamet), and the two form a strong bond that helps each of them overcome their personal struggles. Miss Stevens is available to stream on Tubi.

