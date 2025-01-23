Timothée Chalamet just secured his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, an incredibly impressive feat considering he is only 29 years old. But even more impressive is that his other leading performance from 2024 is arguably even more worthy of the accolade. Chalamet certainly does a great job of disappearing into the role of Dylan, and, unlike some other screen portrayals of real celebrities, does not fall into the trap of doing a cartoonish impression, but Paul Atreides’ epic story arc from Dune: Part Two allowed him to show much more of his considerable range. That, along with the generally stronger writing of the science fiction blockbuster, allowed him to deliver an even more memorable performance.

Timothée Chalamet Shows More Emotion in 'Dune: Part Two' Than in 'A Complete Unknown'