Timothée Chalamet has his best chance ever to win an Oscar for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. His performance is transformative, engaging with both the technical side of the role and the psychology of the singer. The Academy Awards love to praise biopics, with numerous taking home the award for Best Picture - however if Chalamet does take home the award for Best Actor, he will become only the third actor to do so for playing a real-life musician. The closer we get to the ceremony, the more likely it looks.

Timothée Chalamet Is on Course To Make Oscar History