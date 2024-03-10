Timothée Chalamet is one of the brightest stars of the moment; his ascent over the last decade has been truly impressive. Chalamet made his feature debut in 2014 with small roles in Men, Women & Children and Interstellar before breaking out with his Oscar-nominated performance in Call Me By Your Name. More terrific work followed in Lady Bird, Little Women, Beautiful Boy, and Bones and All, showing off his range.

The 2020s have seen Chalamet stepping into the role of blockbuster leading man, helming massive projects like Dune and Wonka. All of this indicates that he'll be on the silver screen for years, or even decades, to come. Like most talented performers, Chalamet has spoken at length about the actors and movies that have inspired him and shaped his own approach to the craft. These are some of his most intriguing recommendations, which ought to appeal to fans of his work.

10 'The Broken Circle Breakdown' (2012)

Director: Felix Van Groeningen

Image via Kinepolis Film Distribution

"You mustn't become attached to someone. Life begrudges you that." This poignant Belgian film centers on Didier (Johan Heldenbergh), a bluegrass musician, and Elise (Veerle Baetens), a tattoo artist, who bond over their shared love of music and fall in love. However, their relationship is put to the ultimate test seven years later when their young daughter, Maybelle (Nell Cattrysse), falls seriously ill.

The Broken Circle Breakdown is a beautiful story, held together by tender performances and moving music. It's a deeply humane study of relationships and romance and how they shift throughout time. "The Broken Circle Breakdown is just so heartbreaking and perfect that the idea of not working with him [Felix van Groeningen] when the opportunity presents itself is crazy," Chalamet told MTV News. Indeed, Chalamet went on to star in Groeningen's Beautiful Boy.

Watch on Tubi

9 'I Am Love' (2009)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Close

"We must decide whether we’re brave." I Am Love takes place in Milan and follows the wealthy Recchi family, led by matriarch Emma (Tilda Swinton). Through her, I Am Love examines similar themes of connection and desire as most of Guadagnino's movies, including Call Me By Your Name. Emma's seemingly perfect life takes a tumultuous turn when she falls passionately in love with Antonio (Edoardo Gabbriellini), a talented chef.

Two of Chalamet's most prominent movies are Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, his collaborations with director Luca Guadagnino. However, he was a fan of the director long before they worked together. In particular, he has cited two of Guadagnino's films, the erotic drama A Bigger Splash and, of course, I Am Love, as favorites. "It’s always the scene in I Am Love with Tilda Swinton in the grass that really jumps out at me - just the cool intimate closeness to the grass and the insects in the grass," Chalamet said.

Watch on Hulu

8 'James White' (2015)

Director: Josh Mond

The FIlm Arcade

"I need to go away. And when I come back, I will be ready for life." Christopher Abbott of Girls fame delivers his best performance in this drama as the titular character, a troubled New Yorker struggling to cope with the impending death of his mother, Gail (Cynthia Nixon). As Gail's health deteriorates from cancer, James battles a whirlwind of emotions. He must grapple with his own demons while attempting to care for her. All the while, his self-destructiveness threatens to consume him.

Writer-director Josh Mond drew on his own experiences of losing his mother to cancer when making the film, lending it a deeply personal feel. This is complemented by the emotive music curated by Kid Cudi, who also appears in a supporting role. "My favorite movie is James White by Josh Mond," Chalamet has said. "And it’s a testament to the filmmaking that I couldn’t tell where the filmmaking was. It felt like watching a man’s journey. Josh has his finger on what it is to be alive now."

Watch on Tubi

7 'Bernie' (2011)

Director: Richard Linklater

Image via Millennium Entertainment

"You cannot have grief tragically become a comedy." Bernie is one of the most offbeat projects by legendary filmmaker Richard Linklater, the brains behind classics like Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise, and Boyhood. Jack Black leads the cast as Bernie Tiede, a beloved assistant funeral director in the small town of Carthage, Texas. He becomes close friends with Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine), a wealthy and mean-spirited widow.

Bernie's biting, black comedy approach is perfectly balanced by a stellar performance from Black and Linklater's trademark humane approach. It's all the more fascinating for being based on a true story. "When we were shooting Interstellar, I watched Bernie for the first time, which is weird ‘cause now I’ve seen that movie like 12 times," Chalamet said. "Jack Black is so incredible in that movie. I don’t know why it’s not like everybody’s favorite movie."

Watch on Tubi

6 'Nymphomaniac' (2013)

Director: Lars von Trier

Image via Nordisk Film

"Love appeals to lowest instincts, wrapped up in lies." Divisive Danish director Lars von Trier can either be a fearless visionary or a provocateur with bad taste. What's undeniable is that his movies are always bold, and that's certainly the case with the two-part erotic art film Nymphomaniac. It revolves around Joe (played by Stacy Martin in her younger years and Charlotte Gainsbourg as an older version) as she recounts her life story to Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård), a compassionate stranger who finds her beaten in an alley.

Joe's story unfolds in a series of explicit and sometimes shocking encounters, from her early experiences of sexual awakening to her insatiable appetite for pleasure. As with most of his movies, von Trier uses Nymphomaniac to explore the darkest sides of the human psyche. "[Talking about Shia LaBeouf] when I watch Nymphomaniac or American Honey, that mystery - mystery’s like not even almost good enough a word, but that’s all can get to right now - it’s so tangible on screen," Chalamet said.

Watch on Plex

5 'My Night at Maud's' (1969)

Director: Eric Rohmer

"You're the most outrageous person I've met." My Night at Maud's is one of the defining films by French New Wave director Eric Rohmer. The third entry in his Six Moral Tales series, the movie follows the chance encounters between four single people, each knowing one of the others; two are believers, and two are atheists. At the heart of the story is the connection between devout Catholic Jean-Louis (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and the free-spirited divorcee Maud (Françoise Fabian).

Here, Rohmer delves deep into love and relationships, conveying it all with his trademark minimalist style and rich dialogue. Chalamet watched My Night at Maud's at Greta Gerwig's instruction while filming Lady Bird. My Night at Maud's is a fascinating look at religion, love, and intimacy, exploring the unexplainable connection between them and their profound influence on human nature. It's a complicated approach that few other directors could have achieved with such effective sternness.

Watch on Criterion

4 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Image via The Weinstein Company

"In my experience, the prettier a girl is, the more nuts she is, which makes you insane." Blue Valentine is Derek Cianfrance's portrait of a collapsing marriage, juxtaposing the beginning and end of the romance between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams). Through a series of flashbacks and present-day scenes, viewers witness the young couple's early passion as well as the disintegration of their relationship years later.

Ultimately, Blue Valentine succeeds thanks to the raw, authentic lead performances, both of which rank among Gosling and Williams's very best work. Dean is among Gosling's most piercing performances, but Williams is even more compelling, and she actually received a Best Actress Oscar nod for her efforts here. Chalamet named Blue Valentine as his favorite love story "because the acting’s so good in that." Indeed, although tragic and somewhat bleak, Blue Valentine remains a powerful depiction of the intricacies of love and how a strong feeling can become meaningless if not looked after properly.

Blue Valentine Release Date December 16, 2010 Cast Mike Vogel , Ryan Gosling , Michelle Williams , Ben Shenkman , John Doman , Reila Aphrodite Runtime 120

Watch on Max

3 'Maurice' (1987)

Director: James Ivory

Image via Enterprise Pictures Limited

"I'm walking on a volcano." Adapted from the novel by celebrated English writer E.M. Forster, Maurice takes place in Edwardian England and introduces Maurice Hall (James Wilby), a young man coming to terms with his homosexuality in a society that condemns such desires. Through a chance encounter at Cambridge University, Maurice forms a deep connection with Clive Durham (Hugh Grant), but their relationship is threatened by the societal pressures of the time.

Directed by James Ivory, who went on to write and co-produce Call Me By Your Name, Maurice is among the best period dramas of the 1980s. "It was incredible to work with such a legend [James Jvory], going through Maurice and how the themes in that film maybe play into the themes in this film [Call Me By Your Name]," Chalamet said. Indeed, the film is a sweeping yet grounded portrayal of desire and longing, avoiding simple interpretations and opting for genuine reactions, heartbreaking as they may be.

Maurice Two English school chums find themselves falling in love at Cambridge. To regain his place in society, Clive gives up Maurice and marries. While staying with Clive and his wife, Maurice discovers romance in the arms of the gamekeeper Alec. Release Date October 13, 1987 Cast James Wilby , Hugh Grant Rupert Graves , Denholm Elliott , Simon Callow , Ben Kingsley Runtime 140 minutes

Watch on Criterion

2 'Mommy' (2014)

Director: Xavier Dolan

Close

"Loving people doesn't save them." Mommy is an intense drama by Canadian polymath Xavier Dolan. Set in a fictionalized version of Canada where a new law allows parents to institutionalize unruly children, the film follows Diane "Die" Després (Anne Dorval) as she struggles to care for her volatile and ADHD-diagnosed son, Steve (Antoine-Olivier Pilon). She is determined to provide a stable home for Steve despite his unpredictable behavior and violent outbursts.

“I’ve been the biggest fan of [Xavier Dolan’s] work for years. [He directs] films that make really strong, clear choices," Chalamet has said. "A movie like Mommy, visually, is unlike anything (at least) I’ve ever seen," he explained during another interview." As Chalamet accurately states, Mommy is a striking cinematic experience, emotionally challenging yet undeniably rewarding, if not necessarily cathartic.

Rent on Amazon

1 'Babette's Feast' (1987)

Director: Gabriel Axel

Close

"There comes a time when our eyes are opened, and we come to realize that mercy is infinite." Babette's Feast celebrates the transformative power of food and the bonds of community. Set in a remote Danish village in the late 19th century, the film tells the story of two pious sisters, Martine (Birgitte Federspiel) and Filippa (Bodil Kjer), who sacrifice their happiness to serve their religious congregation. Their austere lives are forever changed when Babette (Stéphane Audran), a talented French refugee, arrives seeking shelter.

"Luca [Guadagnino] has this incredible screening room in Crema, where we shot [Call Me by Your Name] in this beautiful apartment, and it was like a film education," Chalamet said. "And where I watched Babette’s Feast [...] It's excellent." The film won the 1988 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, and rightfully so. Thoughtful and profoundly affecting, Babette's Feast is a charming examination of artistry and faith that is equal parts sorrowful and enchanting.

Watch on Criterion

NEXT: The 10 Best Jason Statham Action Movies, Ranked