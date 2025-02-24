Tonight at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Timothée Chalamet's hard work continues to pay off. The actor took home the award for Outstanding Male Actor in an upset win. Both Adrien Brody for The Brutalist and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave were favored to win the category. Instead, Chalamet took home the award for his performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. Others nominated in the category were Daniel Craig for Queer and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

A Complete Unknown has been a moderate hit at the Box Office. The film just topped $109 million at the box office in domestic and international markets. The film had a reported budget of $60 to $75 million, so while it's not slated to make double the reported budget either way, it's still turning a profit. It was announced that the film will also be hitting digital soon. The movie is set to hit digital on Tuesday, making way for plenty to watch ahead of the Academy Awards next weekend where the film is nominated in a whopping eight categories.

Timothée Chalamet Is the Youngest Best Male Actor in a Leading Role Winner

At 29 years old, Chalamet has officially become the youngest Best Male Actor in a Leading Role winner in SAG Awards history for his performance in A Complete Unknown. The actor is casting an impressive net across the awards season by also being the youngest actor to be nominated two consecutive years in a row for the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards. The record was previously set by none other than the Rebel Without a Cause, James Dean. "I'm really in pursuit of greatness," Chalamet expressed during his accepted speech tonight at the SAG Awards.

Chalamet's first big role was in the 2017 Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name. He continues his success through his role as Paul Atreides in the science fiction fantasy Dune: Part One, based on the works of Frank Herbert. In 2023, Chalamet starred as Willy Wonka in a reimagining, Wonka, for the origin of the Roald Dahl character alongside Olivia Coleman and Hugh Grant. Chalamet's career only seems to be going up with continued success with Dune: Part Two and likely eventually with Dune: Part Three once it is releases.

A Complete Unknown comes to digital on Tuesday, February 25. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on the SAG Awards.