There might be very little that Timothée Chalamet can't do, these days. Not content with reprising his lead role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, and then starring as the titular character in Wonka, the musical fantasy film by Paul King in which he plays a young version of the eccentric chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, he's taking on the burden of playing one of the most iconic musicians in history, Bob Dylan.

His director on the Dylan film, James Mangold — coming right off completing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for Disney and Lucasfilm — was then unveiled as the new director and writer of an original Star Wars film during Star Wars Celebration Europe, where he also confirmed exclusively to Collider that he would be penning his own Swamp Thing movie for DC. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, held at the ExCel Centre after details of his Star Wars film were announced, Mangold was able to reveal that the currently untitled Dylan biopic will likely start filming in "August of this year". When asked if Chalamet was singing for the movie, rather than having Dylan's voice dubbed over, he answered emphatically "Of course!"

Chalamet is going to have to get used to singing on screen, too. He had previously revealed, last year, that his role in Wonka required him to do a hefty amount of vocalization - disclosing that he has a whopping seven musical numbers in the film. When asked about the pressures of musical numbers on the shoulders of a young actor, he offered a nuanced response:

“I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

The Bob Dylan Biopic Has Been Years in the Making

The Bob Dylan biopic has been a long-gestating project for Mangold, with Chalamet attached for over three years since being confirmed in January 2020, but with details about the start of filming, as well as the exciting prospect of seeing Chalamet tackle singing as Dylan. It's a role filled with pressure, but as Taron Egerton demonstrated with Rocket Man - for which he received an Academy Award nomination, you don't need to sound like the singer in order to capture the imagination of the audience.

