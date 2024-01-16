The Big Picture Chalamet's performance in The King showcases the complexities and emotional journey of his character, King Henry V, with a perfect balance of stoicism and deep emotions.

The film highlights the pains of royal duty and the challenges that come with inheriting the throne, portraying the conflicts and rifts between family members.

The King is a reminder of Chalamet's ability to deliver deeply complex performances, showcasing his talent as an actor at bringing historical figures to life.

It's hard to remember a time before Timothée Chalamet was a household name. The A-list actor first majorly caught the attention of moviegoers in the heartbreaking queer love story, Call Me by Your Name, a film that won him a historic Oscar nomination. Since then, Chalamet has gone on to be one of Hollywood's favorite leading men, taking on a diverse body of roles from love interest in Greta Gerwig's Little Women to Paul Atreides in Dune and, of course, the titular quirky chocolate maker in 2023's mega-hit Wonka. However, before Chalamet headlined these massive projects, he gave a complex and harrowing performance in Netflix's The King.

Debuting at the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2019, a year following his success in Call Me by Your Name, The King tells the story of real-life monarch Henry 'Hal' V of England. Initially, his father, King Henry IV (Ben Mendelsohn), decides to skip natural success and names his younger son, Thomas (Dean Charles-Chapman) as the next king of England, due to Hal's abuse of drink and promiscuous reputation. However, when Thomas is killed fighting in a battle caused by one of the king's many feuds, the king soon after succumbs to illness and Hal is left as the sole heir. Reluctant to assume the role of England's leader, Hal inherits a myriad of political issues left behind by King Henry IV. While the historical elements of the film are fascinating (though not all that accurate), the performance of Chalamet is what keeps viewers hooked. From watching his character ascend from lower life to the throne, to the deep, emotional depression that he must learn to live with, King Henry V is by far his most complex role.

‘The King’ Allows Chalamet To Play the Highs and Lows of Royalty

Audiences have always loved stories about the ins and outs of royalty. The King certainly tells such a story. The film opens on a kingdom in shambles. A merciless war is being fought and King Henry IV is dying of illness. Prince Hal has been living away from royal life in Eastcheap, uninterested in inheriting his father's crown, or the duties that come with it. Spending his time with his friend John Flastaff (Joel Edgerton), the prince is known for drinking his days away and sleeping around with various women. The king summons Hal to the palace, only to inform him that he will not inherit the throne, a position Hal makes clear he's never sought. The king belittles Hal in front of everyone and sends the prince back to his life.

Chalamet already gives complexities in the film's opening. Though Hal states he wants nothing to do with ruling the kingdom, Chalamet's performance is dripping with depression and a patheticness that suggests the emotional pain of his character. The audience knows right away that Hal is more than a controversial, disowned member of the royal family. He's a product of pain and an unhappy upbringing. When he returns to Eastcheap, Chalamet doubles down on the complexities of his character's emotional state, playing the scenes of unhinged behavior with a greater heft, making it clear that the little joy he got from his lifestyle is now gone.

The pains of royal duty are a favorite topic of shows such as The Crown, and The King's Hal certainly understands that. When his brother, Thomas, is sent to confront the historic Hotspur rebellion, Hal comes to beg his brother not to fight their father's petty wars. Determined to show the people what he can do, Thomas does not listen. While Hal does not agree with Thomas, he does not want his naive brother to meet his end in war. Thus, he challenges Hostpur himself to battle and kills him. Despite the war being ended, and his brother spared, Hal is met with anger from Thomas over his glory being stolen. Hal eventually leaves the battlefield, knowing he did the right thing, but saddened by the further rift torn between him and his brother.

Like many of Hal's troubles, his relationship with his brother goes unresolved. Determined to gain glory, Thomas fights his father's battles and is killed. When Hal hears of his brother's passing, he confronts the dying king on his deathbed. When compared to sequences of battle, beheadings, drunken nights, and palace affairs, such a scene may seem small on paper, but this is where Chalamet shines. Ripping the covers from his dying father and taking out his emotional toll on the king is the perfect personification of the role. The pain Hal feels and the blame he puts on his father practically drips out with the actor's tears. Even more emotional turmoil is added to the scene when the inevitability of Hal's fate is sealed: He will have to be king.

Hal’s Conflict Makes Him Dangerously Like His Father

Hal is soon coronated and claims a kingdom in disarray. Though it's not what he wanted, he goes along with his duty. At first, he seems determined not to repeat his father's mistakes but soon finds himself in conflict with the king of France, King Charles IV, and his son, Louis or the Dauphin (Robert Pattinson). With the Dauphin vile towards Hal and with conflict brewing, Hal is advised to show a sign of strength. With the obligations of duty further pulling him into chaos, Hal declares war on France and has two of his friends beheaded. Chalamet plays the beheading scene with great intensity, one filled with all the coldness audiences expect from a Medieval monarch, but nuanced with sadness in his eyes that viewers know by that point in the film. War breaks out with France, causing Hal to lose his dear friend Falstaff.

In a heartwrenching moment, Hal bawls over his lost companion, yet another blow from the crown he never wanted. The war comes to its climax when Hal faces the Dauphin. Hal bests him and orders his enemy killed. King Charles offers Hal surrender, his land and the hand of his daughter, Catherine of Valois (Lily-Rose Depp). As the battles and conflict come to an end, Hal meets his match in Catherine, who challenges his reasoning for war. While ending the conflict with the battle would have been easy, the sequence of talking and challenging between Hal and Catherine seems the perfect way to close the complex issue.

Hal's Emotional Journey Is Deeper Than Other Chalamet Roles

Since taking the industry by storm, audiences are used to a wide array of emotional performances from Chalamet. What makes The King so different is how boldly the actor had to separate from obvious emotion. In stark contrast to Chalamet's previous film, Call Me by Your Name, which saw him weeping over his heartbreak as the film closed, the actor managed to balance Hal's deep emotions with the stoic nature that's expected of his character.

The film's ending sees Hal asking Catherine to always speak truthfully to him. He is much different than he was at the movie's start. Somehow, Hal has become more hollow and dangerously on the brink of becoming his father. The statement to Catherine is delivered with a tired, aged performance, the remnants of the boy at the film's start defeated. It's the last effort he has to ensure he has some truth in his life outside the royal obligation with which he must now rule. Simple, restrained, yet dripping with weight, Chalamet delivers this seemingly quiet ending with more complexity than most emotional spectacles would allow.

The King may seem like a small film compared to some of the big-budget blockbusters Chalamet has led in recent years, but it's the perfect reminder of how deeply complex performances he is as an actor. From the emotional journey that he portrays at times to the darkness behind his royal restraint, it is by far one of the best performances he, or anyone else bringing a historical figure to life, has ever given.

