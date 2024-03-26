The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet's success in Wonka and Dune: Part Two has led to a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for future projects.

Chalamet portrayed a young Willy Wonka and reprised his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, both box office hits with over half a billion each.

Chalamet's career is on an upward trajectory with diverse roles, including an upcoming biopic about Bob Dylan.

The success of Wonka and Dune: Part Two will only lead Timothée Chalamet to the next stage of his career after both movies turned out to be box office hits for the studio behind them. Variety reports that the actor has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., where he's set to star in and serve as a producer in upcoming projects. Specific titles involving Chalamet weren't announced at the moment, but taking into account how successful their collaborations have been in recent months, it's very likely that the performer and the company are already planning something behind the scenes. Chalamet has been enjoying one of the best years of his career, and his efforts are paying off in a major way.

In Wonka, Chalamet portrayed a young version of the inventor previously brought to life by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. The prequel, directed by Paul King, tells the story of how Willy Wonka went from a creative young man to one of the most renowned chocolatiers. The titular character arrives in the big city with a bag full of dreams and candy, but after Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman) forces him to work at her hotel after a misunderstanding, Wonka has to come up with a quick solution to escape.

When it comes to Dune: Part Two, Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreiedes, the young warrior looking to free the galaxy from the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe (Christopher Walken). Denis Villeneuve returned to direct the sequel, after helming the first installment of what has turned out to be a very successful franchise for Warner Bros. The second movie alone has earned $575 million at the global box office, becoming one of the reasons why the studio was willing to offer Chalamet the new deal in the first place.

What's Next for Timothée Chalamet?

The new deal offers Chalamet a blank canvas to continue exploring his journey as an artist. Besides starring in the major blockbusters that allowed this first-look deal to happen, the actor has also recently appeared in smaller titles, such as Bones and All and The French Dispatch. It's clear that Chalamet enjoys taking on a wide variety of roles as a challenge, and it remains to be seen what the actor will work on next. In the meantime, Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the upcoming biopic directed by James Mangold.

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and grab your tickets down below.

