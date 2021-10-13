Timothée Chalamet is going to play a younger Willy Wonka in a prequel film, and now we have our first glimpse of what his singing voice sounds like. In a video posted below, you can see Chalamet dressed as Wonka riding down the street with music playing that is clearly Chalamet singing.

The prequel film is meant to give us a look into the famous chocolatier prior to opening his factory. There's a world of history for Wonka that we just don't know yet and while many are arguing that we don't need another movie about Willy Wonka, it will be interesting to see how this plays out because the video in question is...interesting, to say the least.

Basically, Wonka is singing about showing the world his recipe and how he has very little money, but his dreams will keep him going. And we do know that Wonka travels the world to figure out the best materials and ways to make his famous chocolate, because that's what we see when the tour begins through his factory. So getting a glimpse into Wonka's journey to making his fortune and showing the world how he planned to make the best chocolate will be interesting, even if we do know he becomes a recluse because someone tried to take his recipe from him.

No matter what, we're at least interested in what this Wonka prequel is selling us now that we have our first glimpse of the musical aspect of it. It's no "Pure Imagination," but it does sound like a fun musical reminiscent of the original music for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder more than the 2005 remake. Check out the first clip of Chalamet's singing as Wonka below.

