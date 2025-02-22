Getting nominated for the Academy Awards is a nearly impossible task and getting two is that much more difficult at such a young age, so the few who did inevitably leave a mark on film history. While he was not the first to define youth culture in the 1950s, nobody rose quite so far and so fast as James Dean, who became one of the few actors to receive two consecutive nominations in his remarkably short movie career during that decade. Only this year has an actor in their twenties been nominated twice in the Best Actor category, and Timothée Chalamet has proven himself perhaps more worthy than any other performer today. Unlike Dean, who lived fast and died young, Chalamet is set to have a long future ahead of him, and he has not been confined to history just yet.

James Dean Earned Two Oscar Nods in Two Years