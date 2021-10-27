It isn't a stretch to say that Dune is sweeping the world right now. The film adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic has been crushing it at the box office and on HBO Max. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the young actor already has an impressive track record, having starred in films such as 2017's Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name, and will also be the titular chocolate factory owner in the upcoming Wonka film. Now, we can add one more project to that ever-growing list: a YouTube Xbox modding channel from back in 2010.

Motherboard at Vice decided to put their investigations skills to the test to see if they could prove that Chalamet was the faceless owner of a YouTube channel named ModdedController360. The article chronicling this investigation explains that the theory began to circulate back in 2018, when a fan page on Instagram called "ChalametUniverse" found that Chalamet had liked a video from the aforementioned channel.

The evidence that Motherboard uses to prove the connection between the channel and actor include the fact that the person in the videos on the channel a scar on their left ring finger right where Chalamet has one, as well as having a similar voice to Chalamet from when he was in Law & Order in 2009, with the videos on the channel being uploaded in 2010. They also use the fact that the chair that is seen in the videos is similar to the one that can be seen in an Instagram post. Their conclusions at the end of this expert research? Yeah, it's him.

Even after all this extensive research and investigating by Vice, the actor himself admitted earlier this week to the fact that he was, in fact, the fabled ModdedController360. During an interview with YouTuber Nate Hill alongside fellow Dune star Zendaya, the pair discussed their histories with video games, where Chalamet discussed how he got into games like Luigi's Mansion and Super Smash Bros. Melee. He then went on to get into both Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, which is where he revealed that he was the owner of ModdedController360. He explained his process of spray painting controllers and selling them for $10 apiece, which netted him a clean $30 in profit.

Dune has seen massive success, with both Zendaya and Chalamet being included as playable skins in Fortnite, which was revealed to them during the Hill interview, much to Chalamet's amazement. He put it pretty simply by saying, "This is one of the trippiest things [he's] ever seen in [his] life." Who would have thought that this kid who color modded controllers for the Xbox 360 would be in a video game himself? You can watch the full interview between Hill and Chalamet and Zendaya below.

