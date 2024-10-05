Timothy Dalton is a British actor most famous for playing James Bond in the late 1980s, appearing in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and got his start on the stage, before making his film debut with a supporting part in 1968's The Lion in Winter. Larger roles followed, notably in Wuthering Heights and Flash Gordon, before he found international stardom as 007. Dalton was underrated as 007, with a darker and more restrained take on the character in comparison to the more lighthearted installments that had preceded him.

Sadly, he only made two appearances, so he never got the chance to explore the role to the full. In the decades that followed, Dalton has appeared in many projects, to varying degrees of success. While he never really returned to blockbuster leading man roles, his appearances in smaller projects like historical TV shows have been memorable. He has also lent his talents as a supporting player in several great movies across a host of genres. With this in mind, here are the ten best movies Dalton has appeared in, ranked.

10 'Florence Nightingale' (1985)

Directed by Daryl Duke

"I stand for no one and nothing, save the good of humanity." This TM movie dramatizes the life of "The Lady with the Lamp", Florence Nightingale (Jaclyn Smith). The film follows her as she defies societal expectations to revolutionize the nursing profession during the Crimean War. Although some of her exploits were exaggerated, Nightingale is generally credited with laying the foundation for professional nursing.

Dalton appears in the film as Richard Milnes, a passionate politician and supporter of Nightingale. A romantic and intellectual figure in Florence's life, Milnes shares her progressive ideals and encourages her to pursue her ambitions despite the barriers she faces. This subject matter be a little dry and niche for some viewers, but those with an interest in Nightingale should find something to enjoy. Dalton fans will probably also like seeing the actor in such a different role. Milnes is a far cry from James Bond.

9 'The Doctor and the Devils' (1986)

Directed by Freddie Francis

"The doctor is the servant of truth, and the truth is that men must die so that others may live." Dalton leads this horror as Dr. Thomas Rock, a 19th-century anatomist whose obsessive quest to advance medical knowledge leads him to purchase cadavers from unscrupulous body snatchers. What he doesn't know is that his supplier are not robbing graves but murdering locals and sending him their bodies.

The Doctor and the Devils is a strange movie, one with potential but lackluster execution. It's a gothic horror produced by Mel Brooks (already a little odd), with a gritty, grimy aesthetic and a period atmosphere reminiscent of Hammer Studios. Dalton is decent; he's convincing as a stern and intense man who is intellectually sharp but ethically blinded. There are also solid supporting performances from big names like Jonathan Pryce, Patrick Stewart, and Twiggy. Nevertheless, the film never quite comes together, even if the cinematography is frequently spookily gorgeous.

8 'Wuthering Heights' (1970)

Directed by Robert Fuest