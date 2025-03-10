Best known for his two James Bond movies in the 1980s, Timothy Dalton had a career renaissance in the 2000s, reinventing himself as a villain in films such as Hot Fuzz, and bagging critical praise for his work as the malevolent Time Lord Rassilon in the long-running BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who, and also as an out-for-himself businessman in Paramount+’s Western drama 1923, the second season of which premiered last week. However, Dalton was no newcomer when it came to playing bad guys, as his excellent work in Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston's second feature, The Rocketeer, shows. Here’s why his James Bond was good, but his chops as a villain are better.

Timothy Dalton Plays an Actor With a Secret in ‘The Rocketeer’

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Dalton plays Neville Sinclair, an Errol Flynn-esque film star in Hollywood in the 1930s. Dashing and debonair, an early scene shows both his talent and the substantial chip on his shoulder, as, after performing a stunt-laden scene in a Robin Hood-esque feature film, he shows frustration at a green actress whose line reading leaves a lot to be desired. Later, he attempts to charm wannabe film star Jenny Blake (played here with considerable verve by a post-Labyrinth Jennifer Connelly).

So far, so sleazy. But Sinclair’s secrets go a lot further than his proclivities for seducing leading ladies. His motives for chasing down everyman Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) with the help of a gangster (Paul Sorvino) to get hold of Secord's jet-powered rocket pack are unclear until Jenny discovers he is a Nazi, intent on helping Hitler to invade America with armies of soldiers capable of flying thanks to the invention of jetpacks. It falls to Cliff, Jenny, and Howard Hughes (played here by veteran character actor Terry O’Quinn, over a decade before Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-nominated performance in The Aviator) to foil his plans. The Rocketeer benefited from a strong cast—Alan Arkin as Secord's inventor friend-cum-mentor is the pick of the bunch—but also strong production values, a barnstorming score by none other than future double Oscar winner James Horner, and top-notch special effects worthy of the Indiana Jones franchise, whose sense of thrills and spills it was obviously designed to emulate. In the end, the film did unremarkable box office and doomed plans for a trilogy—though belated plans for a sequel were mooted as recently as 2023.

Dalton Is Truly Sinister As The Nazi Hiding In Plain Sight