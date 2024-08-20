The Big Picture Timothy Olyphant joins Apple TV+'s golf comedy with Owen Wilson and Marc Maron.

The series centers on former golfer Pryce Cahill training young player Peter Dager.

The supporting cast includes Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, and Judy Greer.

Timothy Olyphant has found his next project, and it might not be the one audiences were expecting. Variety reports that the Havoc star has joined the cast of the upcoming golf comedy series produced by Apple TV+. Olyphant joins Owen Wilson and Marc Maron as an undisclosed guest role. A release date for the project hasn't been set by the streaming platform, but judging by how far the development of the title has come, it won't be long before viewers can enjoy the inspiring journey on their screen.

The premise of the untitled series will be centered around Owen Wilson's character, Pryce Cahill. The former professional golfer had to let his career go decades ago due to unforeseen circumstances. While he might've loved to become a bigger star during his youth, Cahill will find inspiration in training a potential star portrayed by Peter Dager. Nothing had been working out for Pryce Cahill up until that point. After losing his job and his relationship with his wife, the former athlete will place all of his bets on the young player.

The cast of the untitled comedy produced by Apple TV+ will also include Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay and Judy Greer. Treviño has found plenty of success with Latin projects in recent years. But the actress was recently seen acting alongside Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto. Before joining the cast of the upcoming show, Kay appeared in several episodes of Yellowstone as Clara Brewer. It remains to be seen how the supporting cast will fit into the narrative led by Pryce Cahill and his new apprentice.

Timothy Olyphant's Latest Projects

Timothy Olyphant's upcoming guest role in the untitled Apple TV+ golf comedy will allow the actor to have plenty of fun. But that doesn't take away from the fact that the performer has been really busy in recent years. Olyphant was introduced to the Star Wars galaxy thanks to The Mandalorian and The Book of the Boba Fett, with the fate of his character left uncertain. The actor also had a voice role in the recent Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As if that wasn't enough, Olyphant also starred in Full Circle as Derek Browne. The miniseries created by Ed Solomon followed the story of how an investigation on botched kidnapping uncovered a major criminal conspiracy taking place in New York City. Olyphant is currently scheduled to appear in Alien: Earth as Kirsh. The television series will expand the world of the franchise after Alien: Romulus brought the xenomorph back to the big screen for the first time in years.

A release date for the untitled golf comedy hasn't been set by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.