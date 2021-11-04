Santa Clarita Diet and Justified actor Timothy Olyphant is joining the cast of Amazon’s rock musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olyphant will have a recurring role in the series that chronicles the rise and fall of ’70s rock band Daisy Jones & The Six from their Pittsburgh roots to the world stage.

Olyphant will play Rod, a loud, brash, and outspoken road manager who encourages the Dunne Brothers band to move from Pittsburgh to L.A. and come up with a new name. As the band's popularity grows, Rod has to maintain the conflicts within the band and keep them from breaking up.

The 10-episode series is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, which was loosely based on Fleetwood Mac and the creation of their classic album "Rumors." Riley Keough headlines as Daisy Jones. Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne, while Will Harrison plays Graham Dunne. The series also stars Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Witehouse, Nabiya Be, Sebastian Chacon, and Tom Wright.

Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon's upcoming A League of Their Own series) and Scott Neustadter (500 Days of Summer) serve as showrunners. Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) adapted Reid’s book. The first five episodes will be directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), who also executive produces.

Olyphant has a number of projects in the works, including, the Netflix feature Havoc, National Champions, and an untitled David O. Russell production. He recently starred in FX’s Fargo and held guest roles on Rick and Morty, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Good Place.

There is no release date yet for Amazon's Daisy Jones & The Six.

