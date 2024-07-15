The Western genre used to be defined by larger-than-life performers who frequently worked in the genre. James Stewart, John Wayne, William Holden, and Gary Cooper among others did so many western films that their names became synonymous with the genre itself. While the sheer amount of excellent western content has declined significantly over the course of the past few decades, Timothy Olyphant has been involved in many great western movies and television shows.

The western genre is not the only one that Olyphant has worked in; he’s delivered memorable performances in films like Scream 2 and Amsterdam, as well as his scene-stealing role on the Netflix dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet. However, westerns do appear to be the projects Olyphant has been most interested in moving forward with his series of upcoming projects. Here is every Timothy Olyphant Western movie and TV show, ranked.

8 ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (2021-2022)

Appeared as Cobb Vanth

The Book of Boba Fett was a disappointing Star Wars spinoff series that proved how truly close-minded the saga’s creators had become. Serving as both a sequel to Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi and a continuation of the larger “Mando-verse” era of the franchise, The Book of Boba Fett saw Olyphant reprising his role as Cobb Vanth, a gunslinger who at one point teamed up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to protect Tatooine from a mythical beast. Like many of the Disney Star Wars projects, The Book of Boba Fett was significantly inspired by classical Westerns.

The Book of Boba Fett unfortunately sidelines Olyphant, giving him very little to do once the actual action kicks in. It was a disappointing way of continuing his character arc, as Vanth proved to be one of the most interesting expanded universe figures who had been brought into the canon Star Wars universe.

7 ‘Justified’ (2010-2015)

Character: Raylan Givens

Justified proved to be one of the most underrated crime dramas of the past decade, and proved that Olyphant was more than capable as a leading man. While Walton Goggins delivered a villainous performance for the ages, Olyphant was equally compelling as one of the best characters that Elmore Leonard had ever written. Justified proved that it was possible to take the themes of classical westerns and insert them into a more modern context.

Justified ranks lower simply because of the inconsistency of quality, as some seasons and episodes are significantly better flesh out than others. Fans may have anticipated what a continuation of the series could look like, but unfortunately, the most recent iteration of Justified: City Primeval proved to be a disappointment that didn’t live up to the hallmarks of the show’s legacy, even if Olyphant did turn in another excellent performance.

6 ‘Rango’ (2011)

Appeared as The Spirit of the West

Rango is a very unusual Western animated comedy that managed to get surprisingly mature for a family film. While Johnny Depp voiced the titular character of Rango, a chameleon who serves as a nameless drifter and eventual hero, Olyphant lent his voice to the mysterious “Spirit of the West.” Considering that director Gore Verbinski clearly wanted to homage classic gunslinger films, it was appropriate that someone of Olyphant’s experience in the genre was able to get involved.

Despite Olyphant’s relatively limited role, Rango is certainly one of the best animated Westerns ever made. It’s grandiose in scope, while also providing the sort of absurdist action that would only be possible within the animated medium. Considering how strange of a project Rango is, particularly compared to other family films from Dreamworks and Pixar, it's impressive that it managed to walk away with the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

5 ‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-2023)

Appeared as Cobb Vanth

Although the entire Star Wars franchise has been heavily inspired by Westerns like The Searchers and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, The Mandalorian is a straight up gunslinger adventure in the Star Wars universe. Olyphant made his debut in the second season episode “The Marshall,” in which Vanth and Djarin are first introduced to one another; initially, they are in the midst of a feud because Vanth has gained access to the Mandalorian armor that once belonged to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

“The Marshall” is one of the best episodes of The Mandalorian thanks to the charisma that Olyphant brought to his performance. The show has not been aging well due to the unnecessary connections it bridges to other Star Wars television projects, but there’s the potential for the series to redeem itself if Olyphant managed to reprise his role in the near future.

4 ‘Fargo’ (2014-2024)

Appeared as Dick Wickware

Fargo took a Western detour in its fourth season, which focused on the battle between a black mafia leader (Chris Rock) and an ambitious Irish mobster (Jason Schwartzman). Although it ended up being one of the show’s weaker seasons, Olyphant’s performance as the idiosyncratic law enforcement officer Dick Wickware was undoubtedly the highlight. Wickware is a bumbling fool, who more or less stumbles into evidence of a grandiose conspiracy.

Olyphant showed self-awareness with his performance on Fargo, indicating that he was interested in subverting expectations about what type of Western character he could play. While it was a role that was certainly more entertaining for those that were already familiar with his work on Justified, Fargo still allowed Olphant to flex the comedian muscles that had always made him such an interesting icon of the western genre. He’s arguably the best character the show has added since its second season.

3 ‘Deadwood: The Movie’ (2019)

Appeared as Seth Bullock

Deadwood: The Movie served as a fitting conclusion to one of the greatest drama shows of all-time, which had been unjustly canceled by HBO after its third season. Trying to wrap up all the loose ends that had been set up at the end of the series would have been impossible, but Deadwood: The Movie did manage to give Olyphant a satisfying conclusion for the character of Seth Bullock.

It was interesting to see Olyphant play an older, grizzled version of Bullock who had grown much more cynical in the years since his last adventures in the Deadwood territory. Seeing him reunite with Al (Ian McShane) was a treat, as their dynamic had always been one of the show’s most fascinating. While it certainly would be interesting to see Deadwood continue on in one form or another, Deadwood: The Movie was about as perfect of a conclusion as fans could ask for.

2 ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Appeared as James Stacy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood, and particularly classic Westerns. Set in the summer of 1969, Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus examines the relationship between the Western movie star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Olyphant appears in a limited role as James Stacy, an actor who once contended with Dalton for a major role in a Western epic.

Olyphant is perfectly cast as a famous Western star whose reputation speaks for itself. In a film that relies more on dialogue than it does on action, Olyphant has terrific comedic chemistry with DiCaprio. Although his role in the theatrical cut is relatively brief, more scenes of Olyphant and DiCaprio discussing their past projects are included in the extended edition, which runs over three hours in length.

1 ‘Deadwood’ (2004-2006)

Appeared as Seth Bullock

Deadwood was a brilliant revisionist Western epic that chose to take a more realistic approach to the genre. Loosely inspired by real events in America’s frontier era, the series examined the development of a small territory as it attempted to become “legitimate” in the eyes of the law. Those expecting a slow-moving political drama may have been surprised, because Deadwood’s shocking twists and turns constantly kept viewers on their feet.

Olyphant was arguably the heart and soul of Deadwood, as Bullock was easily the most level-headed and intelligent character. While it was a series that aimed to explore how flawed each level of an infrastructure could be, Deadwood succeeded in showing Bullock’s unflinching heroism in the face of insurmountable odds and personal tragedy. Olyphant has many exciting projects ahead of him, but Deadwood is almost certainly the role he will be best remembered for.

